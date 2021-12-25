https://sputniknews.com/20211225/serbian-president-says-will-ask-putin-for-more-gas-deliveries-on-saturday-1091787549.html

Serbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that on Saturday, he will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the volumes of gas sold to his country.

"Tomorrow, I will talk to Putin again. We will ask for additional gas volumes", Vucic told the TV broadcaster Prva on Friday.On Monday, the head of the energy company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, started negotiations with Gazprom's leadership in St. Petersburg on the deliveries of an additional 4 million cubic metres of natural gas per day as the country needs 10 million cubic metres per day.On 8 December, Vucic said that he had already discussed additional gas supplies with Gazprom. A day earlier, the Russian energy giant said that within the first 11 months of this year, it had exported 57 percent more gas to Serbia than during all of 2020.

