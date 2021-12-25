Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/new-study-ranks-meghan-markle-as-most-intelligent-british-royal-kate-middleton-as-runner-up-1091798989.html
New Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up
New Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up
While Prince William was reportedly rated as the third "most intelligent royal", Prince Harry didn't even make it into the top ten. 25.12.2021
prince william
prince harry
kate middleton
intelligence
uk royal family
meghan markle
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_0:112:3243:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5ce74122b928618c9e80fbfe223dae.jpg
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has been proclaimed the "most intelligent member of the British royal family" in a new study by Oxford Royale, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, Oxford Royale has arrived at this conclusion by analyzing the royal family’s academic credentials, using in their analysis the QS World University Rankings, which "rates colleges based on their academic reputation and faculty-to-student ratio."Markle’s top spot in said list apparently comes as the result of her double degree in theater and international relations she received after graduating from the Northwestern University in Evanston (rated 30th in this year’s QS World Rankings).Second spot in the study was taken by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, who attended high school at the private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, and lated studied at the University of St. Andrews (91st in the QS World Rankings).Prince William himself was ranked third in the study - while he also attended the University of St. Andrews like his wife, she apparently "outperformed him in the A-level exams" – while Prince Harry didn’t even make it in the top 10.The royal family "has not publicly responded to the new study", the newspaper notes.
Deceit and cunning do not equal intelligence. Kate, on her worst day, stands head and shoulders over Meagan. Furthermore, Kate is not hated by her sister, nor is she criticised by her father. These two women are from two totally different classes, though both had commoner beginnings.
Slow news day, is it?
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8620be13f5dbc60e7637a4fcdbcd3fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
prince william, prince harry, kate middleton, intelligence, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk

New Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up

14:38 GMT 25.12.2021
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While Prince William was reportedly rated as the third “most intelligent royal”, Prince Harry didn’t even make it into the top ten.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has been proclaimed the "most intelligent member of the British royal family" in a new study by Oxford Royale, New York Post reports.
According to the newspaper, Oxford Royale has arrived at this conclusion by analyzing the royal family’s academic credentials, using in their analysis the QS World University Rankings, which "rates colleges based on their academic reputation and faculty-to-student ratio."
Markle’s top spot in said list apparently comes as the result of her double degree in theater and international relations she received after graduating from the Northwestern University in Evanston (rated 30th in this year’s QS World Rankings).
"Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role," an Oxford Royale spokesperson said. “While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree."
Second spot in the study was taken by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, who attended high school at the private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, and lated studied at the University of St. Andrews (91st in the QS World Rankings).
Prince William himself was ranked third in the study - while he also attended the University of St. Andrews like his wife, she apparently "outperformed him in the A-level exams" – while Prince Harry didn’t even make it in the top 10.
The royal family "has not publicly responded to the new study", the newspaper notes.
Deceit and cunning do not equal intelligence. Kate, on her worst day, stands head and shoulders over Meagan. Furthermore, Kate is not hated by her sister, nor is she criticised by her father. These two women are from two totally different classes, though both had commoner beginnings.
Cedric Dankworth
25 December, 18:06 GMT
Slow news day, is it?
vtvot tak
25 December, 18:08 GMT
Newsfeed
