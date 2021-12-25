https://sputniknews.com/20211225/new-study-ranks-meghan-markle-as-most-intelligent-british-royal-kate-middleton-as-runner-up-1091798989.html

New Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up

New Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up

While Prince William was reportedly rated as the third “most intelligent royal”, Prince Harry didn’t even make it into the top ten. 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-25T14:38+0000

2021-12-25T14:38+0000

2021-12-25T14:38+0000

prince william

prince harry

kate middleton

intelligence

uk royal family

meghan markle

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_0:112:3243:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5ce74122b928618c9e80fbfe223dae.jpg

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has been proclaimed the "most intelligent member of the British royal family" in a new study by Oxford Royale, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, Oxford Royale has arrived at this conclusion by analyzing the royal family’s academic credentials, using in their analysis the QS World University Rankings, which "rates colleges based on their academic reputation and faculty-to-student ratio."Markle’s top spot in said list apparently comes as the result of her double degree in theater and international relations she received after graduating from the Northwestern University in Evanston (rated 30th in this year’s QS World Rankings).Second spot in the study was taken by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, who attended high school at the private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, and lated studied at the University of St. Andrews (91st in the QS World Rankings).Prince William himself was ranked third in the study - while he also attended the University of St. Andrews like his wife, she apparently "outperformed him in the A-level exams" – while Prince Harry didn’t even make it in the top 10.The royal family "has not publicly responded to the new study", the newspaper notes.

Cedric Dankworth Deceit and cunning do not equal intelligence. Kate, on her worst day, stands head and shoulders over Meagan. Furthermore, Kate is not hated by her sister, nor is she criticised by her father. These two women are from two totally different classes, though both had commoner beginnings. 1

vot tak Slow news day, is it? 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

prince william, prince harry, kate middleton, intelligence, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk