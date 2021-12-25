https://sputniknews.com/20211225/james-webb-space-telescope-to-be-launched-into-space-from-french-guiana-1091791403.html

James Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana

James Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana

A live broadcast from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, where the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to be launched into space aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

Watch a live broadcast from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, where the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to be launched into space aboard an Ariane 5 rocket on Saturday, 25 December. The JWST is an international project developed in cooperation between NASA, the ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. It took almost two decades to develop the world's biggest and most powerful telescope, which is worth 10 billion dollars.Astronomers hope the telescope will help them learn more about the very first days of the universe and explore planets outside our solar system. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

