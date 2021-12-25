https://sputniknews.com/20211225/chief-of-polands-ruling-party-claims-germany-wants-to-build-fourth-reich-out-of-eu-1091791564.html

Chief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU

Poland is not interested in the construction of a German “Fourth Reich” using the EU as a jumping off point, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, leader and cofounder of the ruling Law and Justice Party, has said.Kaczynski insisted that the term “Fourth Reich” is in itself “not reprehensible, it is not about the Third Reich, but a reference to the first,” that is, the Holy Roman Empire of 962-1806. “I think it reflects the directions of these changes quite well,” he said.He warned however that Warsaw cannot submit to the idea, arguing that “if we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in various ways.”Kaczynski’s comments were a response to the creation of a new coalition agreement in Germany in November, which lists the desire to expand the EU into a “federal European state” as a key foreign policy objective.Commenting on the escalating conflict between Poland and the European Union over the Polish constitutional tribunal’s rulings challenging the primacy of EU law over national law, Kaczynski suggested that “we did not cause it, and we did not want it.”Kaczynski, the co-founder of the Law and Justice Party, has been a key figure in Polish and European politics for nearly two decades. Under the party’s leadership, Poland has taken a eurosceptical stance on the EU (while continuing to accept multi-billion euro grants from Brussels) and rejected most efforts to more closely integrate with the bloc.Kaczynski is no stranger to making controversial claims. After the death of his twin brother President Lech Kaczynski in a plane crash in Smolensk, Russia in April 2010, Jaroslaw and his Law and Justice allies have spent years alleging that his Lech was “assassinated” by Russia. Official Polish and Russian investigations into the incident found no evidence to back up these claims.

vot tak The polish joke maintains his reputation as a polish joke. Everybody knows the 4th reich was the usa from the 1950s. :-D 2

Notta Snowflake Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, has put on his "Captain Obvious" super-hero suit to make this statement as the EU has showed this inclination toward establishing another Reich since the day of its formation. Imagine in the 21st century an all-powerful multinational political organisation whose president is unelected: that is the EU. All they need are the kinky butch Hugo Boss S.S. uniforms with stupid marching songs plus a weirdo hyper-spiritual fake religion with magic handshakes and eerie rituals and the EU is good to go. Zee Fuhrer would be so pleased (sob) /sarc 0

