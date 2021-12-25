Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/chief-of-polands-ruling-party-claims-germany-wants-to-build-fourth-reich-out-of-eu-1091791564.html
Chief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
Chief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
The idea of a ‘Fourth Reich’, or a successor to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, has often been used as a pejorative by politicians and pundits to express fears of... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-25T10:16+0000
2021-12-25T10:28+0000
jaroslaw kaczynski
poland
germany
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102453/24/1024532466_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_8e73a8688b9285cbe1fe0b36c2e95328.jpg
Poland is not interested in the construction of a German “Fourth Reich” using the EU as a jumping off point, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, leader and cofounder of the ruling Law and Justice Party, has said.Kaczynski insisted that the term “Fourth Reich” is in itself “not reprehensible, it is not about the Third Reich, but a reference to the first,” that is, the Holy Roman Empire of 962-1806. “I think it reflects the directions of these changes quite well,” he said.He warned however that Warsaw cannot submit to the idea, arguing that “if we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in various ways.”Kaczynski’s comments were a response to the creation of a new coalition agreement in Germany in November, which lists the desire to expand the EU into a “federal European state” as a key foreign policy objective.Commenting on the escalating conflict between Poland and the European Union over the Polish constitutional tribunal’s rulings challenging the primacy of EU law over national law, Kaczynski suggested that “we did not cause it, and we did not want it.”Kaczynski, the co-founder of the Law and Justice Party, has been a key figure in Polish and European politics for nearly two decades. Under the party’s leadership, Poland has taken a eurosceptical stance on the EU (while continuing to accept multi-billion euro grants from Brussels) and rejected most efforts to more closely integrate with the bloc.Kaczynski is no stranger to making controversial claims. After the death of his twin brother President Lech Kaczynski in a plane crash in Smolensk, Russia in April 2010, Jaroslaw and his Law and Justice allies have spent years alleging that his Lech was “assassinated” by Russia. Official Polish and Russian investigations into the incident found no evidence to back up these claims.
The polish joke maintains his reputation as a polish joke. Everybody knows the 4th reich was the usa from the 1950s. :-D
2
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, has put on his "Captain Obvious" super-hero suit to make this statement as the EU has showed this inclination toward establishing another Reich since the day of its formation. Imagine in the 21st century an all-powerful multinational political organisation whose president is unelected: that is the EU. All they need are the kinky butch Hugo Boss S.S. uniforms with stupid marching songs plus a weirdo hyper-spiritual fake religion with magic handshakes and eerie rituals and the EU is good to go. Zee Fuhrer would be so pleased (sob) /sarc
0
4
poland
germany
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102453/24/1024532466_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_4713fc77cfb6a78f41b7b3fd1f0965c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jaroslaw kaczynski, poland, germany, european union

Chief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU

10:16 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 25.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ARIS MESSINIS This photo taken in Athens on July 11, 2015 the map of Europe represented on a euro coin and banknotes
This photo taken in Athens on July 11, 2015 the map of Europe represented on a euro coin and banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ARIS MESSINIS
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The idea of a ‘Fourth Reich’, or a successor to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, has often been used as a pejorative by politicians and pundits to express fears of excessive German control over Europe. One popular theory is that German banking interests helped foster the European Union in its current form to boost Berlin’s economic might.
Poland is not interested in the construction of a German “Fourth Reich” using the EU as a jumping off point, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, leader and cofounder of the ruling Law and Justice Party, has said.
Some countries “are not enthusiastic about the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU,” Kaczynski said, speaking to the Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie.
Kaczynski insisted that the term “Fourth Reich” is in itself “not reprehensible, it is not about the Third Reich, but a reference to the first,” that is, the Holy Roman Empire of 962-1806. “I think it reflects the directions of these changes quite well,” he said.
He warned however that Warsaw cannot submit to the idea, arguing that “if we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in various ways.”
Kaczynski’s comments were a response to the creation of a new coalition agreement in Germany in November, which lists the desire to expand the EU into a “federal European state” as a key foreign policy objective.
Commenting on the escalating conflict between Poland and the European Union over the Polish constitutional tribunal’s rulings challenging the primacy of EU law over national law, Kaczynski suggested that “we did not cause it, and we did not want it.”
“We were faced with a fundamental choice which essentially boils down to a basic question: Do we want to continue to be a sovereign state, or do we accept that our sovereignty be treated as a decades-old incident in the history of our continent? For us, the choice is unambiguous,” the politician said. “Poland is and will continue to be a sovereign and independent state deciding on its own policy,” he stressed.
Kaczynski, the co-founder of the Law and Justice Party, has been a key figure in Polish and European politics for nearly two decades. Under the party’s leadership, Poland has taken a eurosceptical stance on the EU (while continuing to accept multi-billion euro grants from Brussels) and rejected most efforts to more closely integrate with the bloc.
Kaczynski is no stranger to making controversial claims. After the death of his twin brother President Lech Kaczynski in a plane crash in Smolensk, Russia in April 2010, Jaroslaw and his Law and Justice allies have spent years alleging that his Lech was “assassinated” by Russia. Official Polish and Russian investigations into the incident found no evidence to back up these claims.
213000
Discuss
Popular comments
The polish joke maintains his reputation as a polish joke. Everybody knows the 4th reich was the usa from the 1950s. :-D
vtvot tak
25 December, 13:26 GMT2
000000
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Polish deputy prime minister, has put on his "Captain Obvious" super-hero suit to make this statement as the EU has showed this inclination toward establishing another Reich since the day of its formation. Imagine in the 21st century an all-powerful multinational political organisation whose president is unelected: that is the EU. All they need are the kinky butch Hugo Boss S.S. uniforms with stupid marching songs plus a weirdo hyper-spiritual fake religion with magic handshakes and eerie rituals and the EU is good to go. Zee Fuhrer would be so pleased (sob) /sarc
Notta Snowflake
25 December, 13:25 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet