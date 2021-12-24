Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/us-eases-quarantine-time-for-health-care-workers-with-covid-19-due-to-staffing-shortages-1091764584.html
US Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
US Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated guidance that shortens the amount of time health care workers who test positive for the novel coronavirus must quarantine due to staffing shortages in US hospitals.
2021-12-24T03:45+0000
2021-12-24T03:45+0000
quarantine
health care
us center for disease control and prevention (cdc)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c24a4be46cf464683c8e56d80b1d609.jpg
"The following are criteria to determine when HCP [Health Care Personnel] with SARS-CoV-2 infection could return to work,” the CDC said. “HCP with mild to moderate illness who are not moderately to severely immunocompromised: at least 7 days if a negative antigen or NAAT is obtained within 48 hours prior to returning to work (or 10 days if testing is not performed or if a positive test at day 5-7) have passed since symptoms first appeared."Health care workers were previously required to quarantine for ten days if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The CDC said health care workers recovering from severe COVID-19 cases may return to work 20 days after symptoms first appeared.The CDC said is easing the quarantine time in response to the winter coronavirus surge in the United States amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. However, health experts in the United States and South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have said the cases are mild and no deaths have been reported so far.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f46700455370362733c2024e35103e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
quarantine, health care, us center for disease control and prevention (cdc), covid-19

US Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages

03:45 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRIPeople queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021
People queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated guidance that shortens the amount of time health care workers who test positive for the novel coronavirus must quarantine due to staffing shortages in US hospitals.
"The following are criteria to determine when HCP [Health Care Personnel] with SARS-CoV-2 infection could return to work,” the CDC said. “HCP with mild to moderate illness who are not moderately to severely immunocompromised: at least 7 days if a negative antigen or NAAT is obtained within 48 hours prior to returning to work (or 10 days if testing is not performed or if a positive test at day 5-7) have passed since symptoms first appeared."
Health care workers were previously required to quarantine for ten days if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The CDC said health care workers recovering from severe COVID-19 cases may return to work 20 days after symptoms first appeared.
The CDC said is easing the quarantine time in response to the winter coronavirus surge in the United States amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. However, health experts in the United States and South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have said the cases are mild and no deaths have been reported so far.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:45 GMTUS Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
03:32 GMTTexas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
03:27 GMTDeath Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
02:46 GMTUK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
01:24 GMTUS & Japan Reportedly Designed New Joint Military Strategy for Potential 'Taiwan Emergency'
00:46 GMTSouth Korea to Pardon Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye - Justice Ministry
00:06 GMT'You're Protected': Trump Touts Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing Death, Hospitalization
YesterdayWatch: Huge Explosion Erupts From Saudi Airstrike on Houthi Weapons Depot in Sana'a
YesterdayEx-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports
YesterdayAssange Files Application to Appeal UK Ruling on Extradition to US
YesterdayMeta Appealing UK Watchdog’s Order to Sell Its GIF Library – Reports
YesterdayBelarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist
YesterdayManchester United Legend Reveals Premier League Favorite and Best Manager
YesterdayStalemate Sets in as Ethiopian Army Holds Positions in Liberated Amhara, Afar Towns Outside Tigray
YesterdayBiden Voices Support for Exception to Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights Legislation
YesterdayEx-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
Yesterday'Russia is Back': Moscow Won't Back Down, Ending Era of NATO Expansion is Possible, Observers Say
YesterdayRecord 122,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Arrive in US Shelters in 2021, Reports Say
YesterdayKamala Harris Believes Her Media Coverage Would Be Better If She Were a White Man - Report