Russians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows

Thirty-eight percent of Russians named President Vladimir Putin their number one politician this year, according to the Russian Public Opinion Center’s poll.

Top diplomat Lavrov and cabinet chief Mishustin gained 17% each. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was chosen by 8% of the respondents. Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a communist candidate for presidency Pavel Grudinin, and the Liberal Democratic Party’s leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, also made it to the list.The poll was conducted in December 2021 via random telephone calls, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

