Russians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
Russians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
Thirty-eight percent of Russians named President Vladimir Putin their number one politician this year, according to the Russian Public Opinion Center’s poll.
2021-12-24T11:00+0000
2021-12-24T11:02+0000
Top diplomat Lavrov and cabinet chief Mishustin gained 17% each. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was chosen by 8% of the respondents. Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a communist candidate for presidency Pavel Grudinin, and the Liberal Democratic Party’s leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, also made it to the list.The poll was conducted in December 2021 via random telephone calls, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/from-ukraine-crisis-to-gender-politics-key-takeaways-from-putins-2021-presser-1091746890.html
Russians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows

11:00 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 24.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-eight percent of Russians named President Vladimir Putin their number one politician this year, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sharing the second place, according to the Russian Public Opinion Center's poll.
Top diplomat Lavrov and cabinet chief Mishustin gained 17% each. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was chosen by 8% of the respondents.
Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a communist candidate for presidency Pavel Grudinin, and the Liberal Democratic Party's leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, also made it to the list.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual end-of-year news conference at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
From Ukraine Crisis to Gender Politics: Key Takeaways From Putin's 2021 Presser
Yesterday, 14:18 GMT
The poll was conducted in December 2021 via random telephone calls, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.
300000
