International
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires to lodge a protest over an attack on the Russian consulate in Lviv, the ministry said.
2021-12-24T15:47+0000
2021-12-24T16:15+0000
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
Earlier in the day, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail towards the entrance of the diplomatic mission. The incident did not result in any casualties."The charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was made and demands were made for the Ukrainian side to fulfil its international obligations to ensure security and create appropriate conditions for the normal functioning of Russian diplomatic and consular missions," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that the attack on the consulate became a consequence of "Russophobic hysteria in Ukraine, inciting hatred and enmity towards the Russian Federation".The ministry added that Moscow expects Kiev’s "apologies" for a failure to protect the Russian diplomatic mission."Over the incident, the Russian consulate general sent a note to the regional office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and an appeal addressed to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv with a demand to take urgent measures to improve the security of the institution and its employees, as well as to locate and punish those responsible. A similar note from the Russian Embassy in Kiev was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the ministry added.
Should the war come on Christmas? Or wait and have a New Years resolutions, nothing but death and destruction
ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv

15:47 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 24.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires to lodge a protest over an attack on the Russian consulate in Lviv, the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail towards the entrance of the diplomatic mission. The incident did not result in any casualties.

"The charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was made and demands were made for the Ukrainian side to fulfil its international obligations to ensure security and create appropriate conditions for the normal functioning of Russian diplomatic and consular missions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the attack on the consulate became a consequence of "Russophobic hysteria in Ukraine, inciting hatred and enmity towards the Russian Federation".

The ministry added that Moscow expects Kiev’s "apologies" for a failure to protect the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Over the incident, the Russian consulate general sent a note to the regional office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and an appeal addressed to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv with a demand to take urgent measures to improve the security of the institution and its employees, as well as to locate and punish those responsible. A similar note from the Russian Embassy in Kiev was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the ministry added.
Popular comments
Should the war come on Christmas? Or wait and have a New Years resolutions, nothing but death and destruction
Clayton S
24 December, 18:51 GMT
