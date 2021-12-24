https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russia-imposes-98mln-fine-on-google-1091773836.html

Russia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google

Russia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google

Russia has imposed a fine on turnover percentage on an IT company for the first time, a Moscow court said, adding that Google has received a $98-million fine for a repeated failure to delete outlawed information.

russia

google

fine

"By the decision …of the Tagansky district of Moscow in the case … Google LLC was found guilty … a punishment was imposed in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 7,221,916,235 rubles," the court said.Google is reviewing the court's decision and will determine its next steps later, Google’s press office said on Friday.Last month, the court said that transnational IT giants Google, Twitter and Meta (formerly Facebook) had received a total of eight new administrative protocols in Russia for failure to remove banned content from their platforms.In September, Google was fined $520,000 for failure to remove content banned in Russia, including incitement to extremism, as well as for refusal to store the personal data of Russian citizens within Russia.

