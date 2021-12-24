https://sputniknews.com/20211224/pope-francis-holds-christmas-eve-mass-in-vatican-1091771828.html

Pope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican

Pope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December.

Watch a live broadcast where Pope Francis leads the Christmas Eve Mass at the Basilica of St Peter in the Vatican City.This is the second year that the Christmas Eve mass in the Vatican will begin earlier than usual to limit the number of gatherings amid spread of COVID-19.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Robert Gray What is this, the Vatican Channel? Aren't you a Secular NewsSite of a Non-Catholic/Secular/Orthodox-Christian Country? 0

Robert Gray Jesusneverexisted-dot-com. Need to check that out, since Christianity was Authored at Nicea in the 4thCE , Sponsored by Constantine. 0

