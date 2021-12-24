https://sputniknews.com/20211224/israel-concerned-with-growing-antisemitism-in-europe-foreign-minister-lapid-says-1091773150.html

Israel Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe, Foreign Minister Lapid Says

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday that his country was concerned with a wave of antisemitism in Europe and prioritized the safety of Jewish communities

"Israel is deeply concerned with the dangerous wave of antisemitism we experiencing today all across Europe, including Germany. Safety of Jewish communities is the priority for Israel," the minister told the German media Welt during an interview.Lapid thanked Germany for decisive steps on tackling antisemitism writ large and expressed hopes for cooperation on the matter with the newly elected government. The minister eluded answering a question whether he was afraid to wear a kippah in Germany after antisemitic attacks similar to the one on a synagogue in the city of Halle.In October 2019, a man opened fire near a synagogue and a kebab shop in the city of Halle killing two men. He was reportedly planning to break into the synagogue with 51 people inside to carry out a skirmish.

Holger H. Maybe he should reflect on his country's atrocities toward its neighbors 0

S-400 Change your policy and be a bit human. People will perhaps change their perception towards your People. I personally adore you courage due to what that German animal did to your people and humanity at large. 0

