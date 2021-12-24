Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/indias-holiest-river-was-dumping-ground-for-dead-during-second-covid-wave-ganga-mission-chief-says-1091770244.html
India's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
India's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and head of Namami Gange Programme Ranjan Mishra has admitted in his book that the river became an "easy dumping ground for the dead" during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.
2021-12-24T11:35+0000
2021-12-24T11:35+0000
india
uttar pradesh
ganga river
india
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082964450_0:193:3133:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_884ed012c56944c71e8892b17b86e330.jpg
Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and head of Namami Gange Programme Ranjan Mishra has admitted in his book that the river became an "easy dumping ground for the dead" during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.The book, titled "Ganga: Reimagining, Rejuvenating, Reconnecting" and authored by Mishra and and Puskal Upadhyay, who has worked with the NMCG, was launched on Thursday by Bibek Debroy, the chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Mishra described the "macabre images" as a "traumatic and heart-breaking experience" for him.In May, horrific scenes emerged from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where more than 2,000 dead bodies were recovered along a 1,100 km stretch of the Ganges' banks. However, it is not yet clear who dumped these bodies into the river or turned its banks into a mass grave.Those cases emerged at a time when the country's health infrastructure was crumbling under the second wave of COVID-19, leading to a massive surge in cases and deaths.At the time, the number of new infections crossed the 300,000 per day mark in April-May and even touched 400,000 for a few days in May. The death toll was in the thousands, but several reports alleged that many fatalities were unreported.
https://sputniknews.com/20210521/indias-covid-19-cremation-crisis-calls-for-stricter-policy-as-bodies-dumped-in-rivers-raise-alarm-1082954773.html
india
uttar pradesh
ganga river
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082964450_127:0:2856:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_26df68b7a2b8d2e1abbf9344897d7666.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, uttar pradesh, ganga river, india, coronavirus, covid-19

India's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says

11:35 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ritesh ShuklaНеглубокие могилы на песчаном берегу Ганга людей, умерших от коронавируса, Индия
Неглубокие могилы на песчаном берегу Ганга людей, умерших от коронавируса, Индия - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ritesh Shukla
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Around 2,000 corpses were found either floating or buried on the banks of the Ganges (Ganga) River in India in May 2021 when the country was hit by the devastating second wave of coronavirus. It is believed that most of the bodies belonged to COVID-19 victims, as many Indian cities ran out of the capacity to cremate them.
Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and head of Namami Gange Programme Ranjan Mishra has admitted in his book that the river became an "easy dumping ground for the dead" during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.
The book, titled "Ganga: Reimagining, Rejuvenating, Reconnecting" and authored by Mishra and and Puskal Upadhyay, who has worked with the NMCG, was launched on Thursday by Bibek Debroy, the chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
"As the number of bodies swelled and multiplied because of the COVID-19 pandemic, overwhelming district administrations and stretching the functional limits of crematoria and burning ghats of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Ganga became an easy dumping ground for the dead," reads the book, as quoted by the Indian Express.
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar SinghBodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021
Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
Mishra described the "macabre images" as a "traumatic and heart-breaking experience" for him.
In May, horrific scenes emerged from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where more than 2,000 dead bodies were recovered along a 1,100 km stretch of the Ganges' banks. However, it is not yet clear who dumped these bodies into the river or turned its banks into a mass grave.
Those cases emerged at a time when the country's health infrastructure was crumbling under the second wave of COVID-19, leading to a massive surge in cases and deaths.
Mass cremation of victims who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2021
India’s COVID-19 Cremation Crisis Calls for Stricter Policy as Bodies Dumped in Rivers Raise Alarm
21 May, 13:05 GMT
At the time, the number of new infections crossed the 300,000 per day mark in April-May and even touched 400,000 for a few days in May. The death toll was in the thousands, but several reports alleged that many fatalities were unreported.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTRussia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022
11:49 GMTOver 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
11:41 GMTIsraeli Foreign Minister Suggests Contingency Plan If Vienna Talks Fail
11:39 GMTFAA Warns 5G Could Render Equipment Used for Landing in Low-Visibility Conditions Useless
11:35 GMTIndia's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
11:17 GMTBeijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
11:16 GMTRussia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google
11:13 GMTAfghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
11:06 GMTEstonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals
11:00 GMTRussians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
10:56 GMTIsrael Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe, Foreign Minister Lapid Says
10:42 GMTLionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League
10:38 GMTRussia Will Respond With 'Adequate Military Measures' to Hostile Actions by the West, Moscow Warns
10:37 GMTPoll Workers Sue Giuliani, OAN Over Election Fraud Claims Triggering 'Vitriol, Threats, Harassment'
10:34 GMTApple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot