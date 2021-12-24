Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/death-toll-from-rai-typhoon-in-philippines-surpasses-300-people--authorities-1091764463.html
Death Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
Death Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
The number of people, who have died as a result of the Rai typhoon in the Philippines, has surpassed 300, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.
"On Friday, a day before Christmas, the NDRRMC said that the death toll from the typhoon reached 326 people. 661 people have been injured, 58 more remain missing," the council said, as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.According to the country's NDRRMC, more than 332,000 people had to be evacuated after Rai hit the Philippines on December 16.More than 3 million people in region were directly affected by the havoc that the typhoon unleashed, many of whom were left cut off come relief teams, and enduring power outages and water shortages. Typhoon Rai is considered to be the worst typhoon to have struck the Philippines in December in the last 50 years. Officials are still working to examine the full extent of the damages brought on by the weather event.
03:27 GMT 24.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people, who have died as a result of the Rai typhoon in the Philippines, has surpassed 300, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.
"On Friday, a day before Christmas, the NDRRMC said that the death toll from the typhoon reached 326 people. 661 people have been injured, 58 more remain missing," the council said, as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.
According to the country's NDRRMC, more than 332,000 people had to be evacuated after Rai hit the Philippines on December 16.
More than 3 million people in region were directly affected by the havoc that the typhoon unleashed, many of whom were left cut off come relief teams, and enduring power outages and water shortages.
Typhoon Rai is considered to be the worst typhoon to have struck the Philippines in December in the last 50 years. Officials are still working to examine the full extent of the damages brought on by the weather event.
