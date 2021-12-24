Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/christmas-is-canceled-omicron-prompts-airlines-to-call-off-thousands-of-flights-1091785354.html
Christmas is Canceled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
Christmas is Canceled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
The Omicron variant has sparked a mass of flight cancellations and delays amid holiday travel peaks, with thousands of flights canceled on Thursday and Friday. Additional delays and cancellations are expected thru the weekend.
2021-12-24T22:41+0000
2021-12-24T22:35+0000
omicron covid strain
christmas
airlines
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/72/1079307283_0:183:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_44421f1a3f4be8c13becb10d5d3fd559.jpg
The spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant has left airlines scrambling, as staff are forced to call out sick or quarantine. From Thursday, December 23, to Sunday, December 26, 6,267 flights have been canceled globally - 1,328 of which occurred in the United States, according to Flightaware.com.The string of cancellations has resulted in a rash of additional delays. Over the same time period, 25,029 flights have been delayed worldwide, with 7,677 in the United States alone. While delays and cancellations are an occupational hazard in the airline industry, crews suffering from the Omicron variant and mandated quarantine periods have seen those numbers tick up well beyond normal levels.Delta Airlines said it “exhausted all options and resources” to try and get its customers to their destination on time, but was still forced to cancel 150 flights on Friday, December 24.While some passengers became irate over the cancellations and subsequent delays, the airlines are forced to pay the financial toll. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, flight delays annually cost airlines an estimated $22 billion.The disruption caused by Omicron has airlines turning to the federal government to roll back Covid isolation rules, as they did for health care workers on Thursday.The disruption has been compounded by the holiday travel season that was said by some to be approaching pre-pandemic levels.As of Friday, there are 1,387 flight cancellations for December 25, and 337 for December 26 globally, a significant step back from the 2,732 flight cancellations on December 23 and 2,311 on December 24.
Panic over an un-identified/non-existent bug? Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 solation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021. And just in.. Phyza's OWN data.. FDA Releases More Data On "Adverse Reactions" To Pfizer Vaccine. The data was obtained BY COURT ORDER by a group of doctors, professors, and journalists calling themselves Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency. They filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FDA asking for their release. 160,000 adverse reactios, 2000 DEATHS. That's SAFEE?? And how protective can an enjection be that causes massive blood clots and death at injection? Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene?
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/72/1079307283_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cec887a1dd3864455136fbed6a871e21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
christmas, airlines, omicron strain

Christmas is Canceled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights

22:41 GMT 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstAircraft of German Lufthansa airline are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 4, 2020
Aircraft of German Lufthansa airline are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The spread of the Omicron variant has sparked a mass of flight cancellations and delays just as holiday travel peaks. Thousands of flights have been canceled on Thursday and Friday, with further delays and cancellations expected on Saturday and Sunday.
The spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant has left airlines scrambling, as staff are forced to call out sick or quarantine. From Thursday, December 23, to Sunday, December 26, 6,267 flights have been canceled globally - 1,328 of which occurred in the United States, according to Flightaware.com.
The string of cancellations has resulted in a rash of additional delays. Over the same time period, 25,029 flights have been delayed worldwide, with 7,677 in the United States alone. While delays and cancellations are an occupational hazard in the airline industry, crews suffering from the Omicron variant and mandated quarantine periods have seen those numbers tick up well beyond normal levels.
A United Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, "The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport."
Delta Airlines said it “exhausted all options and resources” to try and get its customers to their destination on time, but was still forced to cancel 150 flights on Friday, December 24.
While some passengers became irate over the cancellations and subsequent delays, the airlines are forced to pay the financial toll. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, flight delays annually cost airlines an estimated $22 billion.
The disruption caused by Omicron has airlines turning to the federal government to roll back Covid isolation rules, as they did for health care workers on Thursday.
The disruption has been compounded by the holiday travel season that was said by some to be approaching pre-pandemic levels.
Robert Sinclair, a senior manager of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said "We're 27% ahead of where we were last year," adding, “people have more confidence with the vaccines and the boosters."
As of Friday, there are 1,387 flight cancellations for December 25, and 337 for December 26 globally, a significant step back from the 2,732 flight cancellations on December 23 and 2,311 on December 24.
110001
Discuss
Popular comments
Panic over an un-identified/non-existent bug? Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 solation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021. And just in.. Phyza's OWN data.. FDA Releases More Data On "Adverse Reactions" To Pfizer Vaccine. The data was obtained BY COURT ORDER by a group of doctors, professors, and journalists calling themselves Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency. They filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FDA asking for their release. 160,000 adverse reactios, 2000 DEATHS. That's SAFEE?? And how protective can an enjection be that causes massive blood clots and death at injection? Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene?
Thomas Turk
25 December, 03:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayDozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
YesterdayTrump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave
YesterdayChristmas is Canceled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
Yesterday'It Was a Wall': Premier League Managers Lament Meeting Over COVID-19 Concerns
YesterdayUS Senators Make Bipartisan Push for Talks With Germany on Shelving Russian Gas Link
YesterdayItaly Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as Russia-EU Mediator - Lawmaker
YesterdayIran Accuses UK of Meddling After Statement on Ballistic Missile Test
YesterdayBethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
YesterdayThe Senior Rumble
YesterdayNetizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video
YesterdayCNN Correspondent Says Biden Seemed ‘Confused’ Throughout Interview With ABC News
YesterdayMoscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Exhibition
Yesterday'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency
YesterdayTwo Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say
YesterdayPope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
YesterdayWhy is NATO in Denial of West's Non-Expansion Vows & Importance of Russia's 'Sphere of Influence'?
YesterdayPoll Finds Trump Beating Biden by 6 Points As POTUS’ Popularity Continues to Plummet
YesterdayBorrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay
YesterdayLibrarian Involved in 'Holocaust Reenactment' Scandal Shared Nation of Islam Leader’s Speech Online
YesterdayPashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If Envoys' Talks Successful