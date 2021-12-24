https://sputniknews.com/20211224/christmas-is-canceled-omicron-prompts-airlines-to-call-off-thousands-of-flights-1091785354.html

Christmas is Canceled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights

The Omicron variant has sparked a mass of flight cancellations and delays amid holiday travel peaks, with thousands of flights canceled on Thursday and Friday. Additional delays and cancellations are expected thru the weekend.

The spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant has left airlines scrambling, as staff are forced to call out sick or quarantine. From Thursday, December 23, to Sunday, December 26, 6,267 flights have been canceled globally - 1,328 of which occurred in the United States, according to Flightaware.com.The string of cancellations has resulted in a rash of additional delays. Over the same time period, 25,029 flights have been delayed worldwide, with 7,677 in the United States alone. While delays and cancellations are an occupational hazard in the airline industry, crews suffering from the Omicron variant and mandated quarantine periods have seen those numbers tick up well beyond normal levels.Delta Airlines said it “exhausted all options and resources” to try and get its customers to their destination on time, but was still forced to cancel 150 flights on Friday, December 24.While some passengers became irate over the cancellations and subsequent delays, the airlines are forced to pay the financial toll. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, flight delays annually cost airlines an estimated $22 billion.The disruption caused by Omicron has airlines turning to the federal government to roll back Covid isolation rules, as they did for health care workers on Thursday.The disruption has been compounded by the holiday travel season that was said by some to be approaching pre-pandemic levels.As of Friday, there are 1,387 flight cancellations for December 25, and 337 for December 26 globally, a significant step back from the 2,732 flight cancellations on December 23 and 2,311 on December 24.

