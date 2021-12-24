https://sputniknews.com/20211224/bethlehem-holds-christmas-mass-at-church-of-the-nativity-1091771954.html

Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity

Live broadcast from Bethlehem in the West Bank where a traditional Christmas mass begins at the Church of the Nativity at midnight on Saturday, 25 December.

Watch a live broadcast from Bethlehem in the West Bank where a traditional Christmas mass begins at the Church of the Nativity at midnight on Saturday, 25 December.Before the solemn mass began, a festive parade took place on the streets of Bethlehem, with people marching to the Manger Square where the Church of Nativity is located and the traditional Christmas tree and the Nativity scene.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

