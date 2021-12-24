Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/bethlehem-holds-christmas-mass-at-church-of-the-nativity-1091771954.html
Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
Live broadcast from Bethlehem in the West Bank where a traditional Christmas mass begins at the Church of the Nativity at midnight on Saturday, 25 December.
2021-12-24
2021-12-24T20:40+0000
bethlehem
christmas
Watch a live broadcast from Bethlehem in the West Bank where a traditional Christmas mass begins at the Church of the Nativity at midnight on Saturday, 25 December.Before the solemn mass began, a festive parade took place on the streets of Bethlehem, with people marching to the Manger Square where the Church of Nativity is located and the traditional Christmas tree and the Nativity scene.
bethlehem
News
bethlehem, christmas

Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity

20:45 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / YOSRI ALJAMALA general view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2021.
A general view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / YOSRI ALJAMAL
Prior to the mass, people marched to the Manger Square where the Chirstmas tree and the Nativity scene are traditionally being displayed.
Watch a live broadcast from Bethlehem in the West Bank where a traditional Christmas mass begins at the Church of the Nativity at midnight on Saturday, 25 December.
Before the solemn mass began, a festive parade took place on the streets of Bethlehem, with people marching to the Manger Square where the Church of Nativity is located and the traditional Christmas tree and the Nativity scene.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
500000
