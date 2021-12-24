https://sputniknews.com/20211224/almost-70-of-ukrainians-believe-zelensky-should-not-run-for-new-term-poll-shows-1091781227.html

Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows

Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows

Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday.

2021-12-24T16:19+0000

2021-12-24T16:19+0000

2021-12-24T16:19+0000

ukraine

poll

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082893426_0:0:1043:588_1920x0_80_0_0_65e0037564dc6b450e2b824513344e69.jpg

The survey, conducted in the end of November, showed that only 3% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky will fulfill all of his election promises by the end of his term in office, 15% think that he will fulfill most of his election promises, 18% — less than half of them, 24.5% — a small part of the promises, and 29% — that he will not fulfill a single promise.At the same time, 18% of respondents said that Zelensky should run for a second presidential term, and 67.5% replied that he should not.The face-to-face survey covered over 2,000 Ukrainians aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Donbas territories not controlled by Kiev.Former entertainer, Zelensky took office in the spring of 2019 after securing 30.24% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, leaving behind then President Petro Poroshenko, and winning with 73.22% in the second round. He then stated that he was going to stay for only one term.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, poll, volodymyr zelensky