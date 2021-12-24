Registration was successful!
Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday.
The survey, conducted in the end of November, showed that only 3% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky will fulfill all of his election promises by the end of his term in office, 15% think that he will fulfill most of his election promises, 18% — less than half of them, 24.5% — a small part of the promises, and 29% — that he will not fulfill a single promise.At the same time, 18% of respondents said that Zelensky should run for a second presidential term, and 67.5% replied that he should not.The face-to-face survey covered over 2,000 Ukrainians aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Donbas territories not controlled by Kiev.Former entertainer, Zelensky took office in the spring of 2019 after securing 30.24% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, leaving behind then President Petro Poroshenko, and winning with 73.22% in the second round. He then stated that he was going to stay for only one term.
ukraine, poll, volodymyr zelensky

Almost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows

16:19 GMT 24.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUT This handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 20, 2021, shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his late evening address in Kiev.
This handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 20, 2021, shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during his late evening address in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUT
KIEV (Sputnik) - Almost 70% of Ukrainians believe that incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky should not run for a second term over failure to fulfill election promises, according to a survey published by the Razumkov Center on Friday.
The survey, conducted in the end of November, showed that only 3% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky will fulfill all of his election promises by the end of his term in office, 15% think that he will fulfill most of his election promises, 18% — less than half of them, 24.5% — a small part of the promises, and 29% — that he will not fulfill a single promise.
At the same time, 18% of respondents said that Zelensky should run for a second presidential term, and 67.5% replied that he should not.
Nearly half of all those polled, or 42.5%, expressed the opinion that the president's Servant of the People party is worse than the "old" parties, 33% said that it did not differ significantly from them, and only 14% of citizens were sure that the party was indeed the "party of new people that makes positive changes in the society."
The face-to-face survey covered over 2,000 Ukrainians aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the breakaway Donbas territories not controlled by Kiev.
Former entertainer, Zelensky took office in the spring of 2019 after securing 30.24% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, leaving behind then President Petro Poroshenko, and winning with 73.22% in the second round. He then stated that he was going to stay for only one term.
