US House January 6 Panel Requests Testimony From Republican Congressman Jordan - Letter
© AP Photo / Julio CortezRep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, second from left, talks to reporters while standing with Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., left, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, second from right, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., R-N.C.,on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6 on Wednesday sent a letter to Republican Congressman and Trump ally Jim Jordan, asking him to testify before the panel on matters under investigation.
"We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation," Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the letter to Jordan. "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail."
#NEW: January 6th committee has asked GOP Rep. @Jim_Jordan to voluntarily meet with them next month. Cited in the letter's footnotes is an interview Jordan did with @SpectrumNewsDC's @TaylorPopielarz about his conversations with President Trump on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/wwTRPGf6nP— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) December 22, 2021
The Select Committee is seeking details about Jordan's communication with individuals in the Willard War Room near the White House, the Trump legal team and with White House personnel and others involved in organizing strategies for the January 6 gathering, the letter said.
The Select Committee is asking Jordan to testify on January 3, 4 or 10, the letter noted.
Jordan is just the latest in a series of high-ranking officials who have been asked to appear before the House panel. Earlier this week, US Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) was declined a request from the committee shortly after reports revealed that Infowars host Alex Jones and former national security adviser Michael Flynn had both filed lawsuit to oppose Jan. 6 subpoenas.