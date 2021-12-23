https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-congresswoman-scanlon-carjacked-at-gunpoint-after-meeting-in-philadelphia---statement-1091736232.html

US Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement

US Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement

US Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint after attending a meeting in a nearby park in Philadelphia, spokesperson Lauren Cox said in a statement.

“Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in [Washington] DC and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the statement said.Scanlon, a former civil rights lawyer, is a member of the Democratic party and represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District. She serves on the Administration, Judiciary and Rules committees, and has been a representative since 2018.A statement later given to CNN by the Philadelphia Police Department indicated that the congresswoman was approached by "armed males" who demanded the keys to her 2017 Acura MDX. Approximately two individuals carjackers were involved in the incident, one of whom drove Scanlon's vehicle and another who drove away from the scene in a dark-colored SUV.The FBI said in September that overall violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% last year, with motor vehicle thefts rising 12% since the previous year. Officials with the FBI are assisting in the ongoing investigation in the carjacking.

