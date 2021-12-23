Two Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Bomb Blast in India's Punjab

At least two people are dead and five injured after a massive explosion inside a district court complex in Ludhiana in the Indian state of Punjab on Thursday. The city is about 100 km from state capital Chandigarh.A court lawyer said that a "bomb blast" took place in the washroom on the third floor, which houses eight courtrooms."There is no security arrangement. People can come and go without any inquiry", a lawyer present at the incident site said. Hundreds of litigants with their attendants visit the court complex daily.The police have cordoned off the area. However, lawyers said several had already touched the dead bodies lying inside the damaged structure that may impact the investigation.The poll-bound state of Punjab bordering Pakistan has a history of violence. Over 21,000 people were killed in a little over a decade due to a secessionist movement before it was comprehensively defeated in 1993.
The situation in the northern Indian state of Punjab has remained tense for the past few days after three purported sacrilege incidents took place in different cities of the Sikh-dominated state. Two people were lynched in these incidents.