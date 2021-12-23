Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that they had destroyed an armed drone which tried to target the Abha International Airport in Yemen, according to the news network al-Arabiya TV.The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, argued that the drone debris did not cause any injuries.
On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced that they were conducting "precise and specific" airstrikes on Houthi targets at Yemen's Sana'a airport "in accordance with international and humanitarian law".
