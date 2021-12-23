Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced that they were conducting "precise and specific" airstrikes on Houthi targets at Yemen's Sana'a airport "in... 23.12.2021
yemen
saudi arabia
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that they had destroyed an armed drone which tried to target the Abha International Airport in Yemen, according to the news network al-Arabiya TV.The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, argued that the drone debris did not cause any injuries.
yemen
saudi arabia
yemen, saudi arabia

Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport

09:37 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 23.12.2021)
On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced that they were conducting "precise and specific" airstrikes on Houthi targets at Yemen's Sana'a airport "in accordance with international and humanitarian law".
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that they had destroyed an armed drone which tried to target the Abha International Airport in Yemen, according to the news network al-Arabiya TV.
The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, argued that the drone debris did not cause any injuries.
