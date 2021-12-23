https://sputniknews.com/20211223/saudi-led-coalition-reportedly-eliminates-drone-seeking-to-target-yemeni-airport-1091743511.html

Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport

On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced that they were conducting "precise and specific" airstrikes on Houthi targets at Yemen's Sana'a airport "in... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that they had destroyed an armed drone which tried to target the Abha International Airport in Yemen, according to the news network al-Arabiya TV.The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, argued that the drone debris did not cause any injuries.

