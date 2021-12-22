UK Watchdog Will Not Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party
An IOPC spokesperson added, "If evidence were to come to light that anyone serving with the police may have breached standards of professional behaviour or committed a criminal offence, linked to the alleged party, we have reminded the Metropolitan Police of its obligations to refer relevant matters to us, irrespective of whether or not a valid complaint has been made."
Jones wrote in her letter, “Put very simply, if there was an unlawful gathering taking place at No10 Downing Street, then the police must have known, and were highly likely to have played an active part in organising or facilitating the illegal gathering.”
