UK Watchdog Will Not Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party

A UK watchdog group for England and Wales said it will not investigate a complaint over Scotland Yard’s handling of allegations that a 2020 Christmas party that took place in 10 Downing Street, London, broke Covid protocols.

The IOPC said the complaint, brought by Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, was “invalid” because the baroness was neither close to nor personally present when police officers allegedly failed to enforce Covid rules.They also added that she had not been “adversely affected” by police officer failures. The IOPC’s final conclusion was that it was up to the Metropolitan Police to decide whether to pursue the matter.The incident in question is an alleged party that broke Covid protocols on December 18, 2020, at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the First Lord of Treasury and the headquarters of the government of the United Kingdom.The party, along with multiple social gatherings that occurred from November 2020 through December 2020, came to light at the end of November 2021 and sparked outrage as the preeminent facility of the UK government was used for parties and social gatherings as the country was in lockdown.At the time of the alleged parties, government guidance said work Christmas lunches or parties were not allowed. The string of parties at 10 Downing Street have embroiled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in controversy.After deeper scrutiny, the baroness wrote to the IOPC on December 6 alleging that police were involved in an alleged December 18, 2020 Christmas party.She would go on to allege that the Metropolitan Police’s refusal to investigate the incident was “a potential cover-up."

