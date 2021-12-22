Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/rafale-deal-india-imposes-11-mln-fine-on-french-missile-maker-over-delay-in-offset-commitments-1091708724.html
Rafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
Rafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
India has imposed and collected a penalty of nearly $1.1 million from French missile maker MBDA for delays in fulfilling its offsets commitments in the $8.7 billion Rafale fighter jet deal, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.
2021-12-22T07:06+0000
2021-12-22T07:06+0000
france
narendra modi
india
dassault aviation
rafale
mbda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/71/1075467172_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_bb5c4f00ea73aa3eb0565dc16d7bedbc.jpg
India has imposed and collected a penalty of nearly $1.1 million from French missile maker MBDA for delays in fulfilling its offsets commitments in the $8.7 billion Rafale fighter jet deal, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.Under the offset obligations agreed upon by India and France in the Rafale deal, nearly 50 percent of the deal's worth (almost $4.3 billion) has to be channeled into India in a bid to boost the country's domestic defence capabilities, the media reported.Matra BAE Dynamics Alenia (MBDA) entered into a joint venture with India's Larsen and Toubro (L&amp;T) in February 2017, months after the Rafale deal was signed between Paris and New Delhi. The joint endeavour is manufacturing an advanced suite of weapons to be deployed in the Rafale jets.According to the report, Indian officials claimed that MBDA "slipped in discharging" its offset obligations for the first year between September 2019 and September 2020, leading to the government imposing a penalty on the manufacturer.MBDA has reportedly lodged a protest with the government over the fine.The fine over the delay in fulfilling the offset obligations comes months after India's federal auditor blasted the government's offset policy.According to a report by India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), it is mandatory for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to spend 30 to 50 percent of the total contract value in India, through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route, or buying related goods and services from Indian suppliers or by transferring advanced technologies.The report claimed that only 59 percent of the overall offset contracts signed between India and foreign suppliers from 2007 until 2018 have been discharged to date.Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively pushing to "achieve self-reliance and promote defence exports" under his "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) initiative. The Indian Defence Ministry has since August of last year issued two "Positive Indigenisation Lists" which call for an embargo on imports of certain defence systems and weapons so that they can be manufactured domestically.A total of 209 defence systems and weapons, including helicopters, next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning and control (AEW&amp;C) systems, and tank engines, feature in the two federal lists.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/france-ready-to-provide-additional-rafale-jet-to-india-defence-minister-parly-says-1091595216.html
france
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/71/1075467172_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_56367c95544377ad6dd7da3547ad3caf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, narendra modi, india, dassault aviation, rafale, mbda

Rafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments

07:06 GMT 22.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017Rafale at Aero India 2017
Rafale at Aero India 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government inked a contract with France for the delivery of 36 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Twenty-six jets have already been delivered under the contract, with the remaining 10 scheduled to be in India next year. France has also offered India more Rafale jets.
India has imposed and collected a penalty of nearly $1.1 million from French missile maker MBDA for delays in fulfilling its offsets commitments in the $8.7 billion Rafale fighter jet deal, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.
An Indian Air Force pilot gets out of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
France Ready to Provide Additional Rafale Jet to India, Defence Minister Parly Says
17 December, 10:06 GMT
Under the offset obligations agreed upon by India and France in the Rafale deal, nearly 50 percent of the deal's worth (almost $4.3 billion) has to be channeled into India in a bid to boost the country's domestic defence capabilities, the media reported.

Matra BAE Dynamics Alenia (MBDA) entered into a joint venture with India's Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in February 2017, months after the Rafale deal was signed between Paris and New Delhi. The joint endeavour is manufacturing an advanced suite of weapons to be deployed in the Rafale jets.

According to the report, Indian officials claimed that MBDA "slipped in discharging" its offset obligations for the first year between September 2019 and September 2020, leading to the government imposing a penalty on the manufacturer.

MBDA has reportedly lodged a protest with the government over the fine.

The fine over the delay in fulfilling the offset obligations comes months after India's federal auditor blasted the government's offset policy.

According to a report by India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), it is mandatory for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to spend 30 to 50 percent of the total contract value in India, through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route, or buying related goods and services from Indian suppliers or by transferring advanced technologies.

The report claimed that only 59 percent of the overall offset contracts signed between India and foreign suppliers from 2007 until 2018 have been discharged to date.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively pushing to "achieve self-reliance and promote defence exports" under his "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) initiative.
The Indian Defence Ministry has since August of last year issued two "Positive Indigenisation Lists" which call for an embargo on imports of certain defence systems and weapons so that they can be manufactured domestically.

A total of 209 defence systems and weapons, including helicopters, next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems, and tank engines, feature in the two federal lists.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTHarvard Professor Lieber Convicted in US for Covering Links to China
07:42 GMTOver 100 Missing, 10 Dead Following Jade Mine Landslide in Northern Myanmar, Reports Say
07:37 GMTFinland to Reestablish Border Control With Other EU Nations From 28 December Amid Omicron Surge
07:31 GMTUp to 15 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain
07:23 GMTMayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussia Slams US for 'Distorting Reality' by Blaming Moscow for Ukraine Escalation
07:06 GMTRafale Deal: India Imposes $1.1 Mln Fine on French Missile Maker Over Delay in Offset Commitments
06:55 GMTMeghan Markle May Testify in Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case, Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says
06:53 GMTAt Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
06:40 GMTJ&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power
06:30 GMTNorway Sees Spike in Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Immigrants Overrepresented
06:15 GMTUK Defence Secretary Wallace Meets NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Discuss Ukraine
06:07 GMTTrump 'Surprised, Very Appreciative' of Biden's Rare Praise of His Role in COVID Vaccine Rollout
06:06 GMT'They Weren't Empty Words': Robert Lewandowski Makes U-Turn Over His Criticism of Lionel Messi
05:44 GMTActing, Combat Style: UK Soldiers 'Were Ordered to Pretend to be Busy Amid Army Chief Visit'
05:43 GMTNorway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
05:10 GMTDebate Flares Up as God Gets Removed From Famous Swedish Christmas Hymn
04:30 GMTIceland to Introduce New Restrictions Thursday Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections, Reports Suggest
03:56 GMT'It Won't Be Like This Forever': Bill Gates Hints Pandemic May End in 2022
03:36 GMTSarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations