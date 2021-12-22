https://sputniknews.com/20211222/jk-politicians-to-protest-against-modi-govt-as-hindu-majority-region-gets-more-electoral-power-1091707507.html

J&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power

J&K Politicians to Protest Against Modi Gov't as Hindu-Majority Region Gets More Electoral Power

Several political parties from India's Jammu and Kashmir have called for a protest on 1 January against the "biased and divisive" distribution of seven new assembly seats in the union territory by the Narendra Modi-led federal government.

2021-12-22T06:40+0000

2021-12-22T06:40+0000

2021-12-22T06:40+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

jammu and kashmir

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091709782_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c352bc942f76b84a7b11e2f4b7161efc.jpg

Several political parties from India's Jammu and Kashmir have called for a protest on 1 January against the "biased and divisive" distribution of seven new assembly seats in the union territory by the Narendra Modi-led federal government.The People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a grouping of Jammu and Kashmir's political parties, on Tuesday unanimously supported the call and said it is "unsatisfied with the Delimitation Commission's expectations".The delimitation commission constituted by the BJP government has proposed six additional assembly seats for the Jammu region and only one more seat for Kashmir, triggering widespread criticism from major political forces in the union territory.Former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief Farooq Abdullah, a part of the Gupkar Alliance, said that the distribution of seats is "a step to create wedge on regional and community basis"."This proposal is unacceptable to us as Kashmir deserves more seats than Jammu as per population", he said.Sajjad Gani Lone, the Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference party chairman, on Monday, said the proposal "reeks of a bias".On Monday, federal Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP parliamentarian Jugal Kishore Sharma, and the National Conference Party's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, and Mohammad Akbar Lone held a meeting of the delimitation commission in Delhi. The politicians were informed about the panel's proposal.The commission has asked the parliamentarians to respond to the proposal by 31 December.If the present proposal by the delimitation commission comes into existence, the number of assembly seats in Jammu (a region dominated by Hindus) will jump from 37 to 43 and in Kashmir (dominated by Muslims) increase from 46 to 47.On 17 Februar 2020, the federal government began the process of redrawing constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the proposal, the number of seats in the union territory will go up from 107 to 114, these seats mainly belong to Hindu regions.Since 1995 the BJP has been raising the matter of under-representation of the Jammu region in the state legislature.The Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 seats in the area during state assembly polls in 2014 and became part of the ruling government for the first time.

india

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, jammu and kashmir, india