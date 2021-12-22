https://sputniknews.com/20211222/indian-tax-sleuths-launch-massive-raids-against-chinese-mobile-manufacturers-1091718330.html

Indian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers

Indian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers

India's tax department is carrying out massive raids on Chinese mobile manufacturing entities such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus, which have a combined market share of over 46 percent in India.

2021-12-22T11:28+0000

2021-12-22T11:28+0000

2021-12-22T11:30+0000

tax evasion

china

huawei

xiaomi

mobile phone

border tensions

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101640/40/1016404085_0:58:3500:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_2badeb097353f8b3cc81e559e89b6cf4.jpg

India's tax department is carrying out massive raids on Chinese mobile manufacturing entities such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus, which have a combined market share of over 46 percent in India. The operations are underway in at least 24 premises related to senior executives and offices of these companies in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.These Chinese firms allegedly produced illicit purchase bills to reduce their tax liability.In April, the Bombay High Court ordered ByteDance, the developer of the video-making platform TikTok, to deposit $11 million in India's leading state-owned banks as part of a case related to tax evasion. In 2020, shortly after a violent border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the income tax department searched a dozen premises linked to Chinese individuals, claiming more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities to evade more than $133 million in taxes. The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi urged the Indian government and relevant departments to enforce the "law impartially to ensure Chinese citizens and companies' safety and legal rights".

https://sputniknews.com/20200908/after-tiktoks-ongoing-efforts-india-banned-mobile-game-pubg-cuts-ties-with-chinas-tencent-1080395949.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

tax evasion, china, huawei, xiaomi, mobile phone, border tensions, india