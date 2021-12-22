https://sputniknews.com/20211222/faa-orders-safety-review-on-boeing-777-200-pw4000-engines-1091731433.html

FAA Issues Safety Directive for Boeing 777-200 PW4000 Engines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Safety inspectors will review the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines of Boeing 777-200 civilian aircraft and the company must strengthen a... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

In the new ruling, the FAA proposes to supersede two previous airworthiness directives AD 2019-03-01 and AD 2021-05-51 that apply to certain Pratt & Whitney Division turbofan engines, the agency explained.This proposed AD would require initial and repetitive UT inspections and inspections for cracks in certain 1st-stage LPC blades and removal of those blades that fail inspection. The FAA is proposing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products, the agency added.

