CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.Walensky said the latest US seven-day average of cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.

