International
CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director
CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
2021-12-22T21:54+0000
2021-12-22T21:49+0000
"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.Walensky said the latest US seven-day average of cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.
And is the CDC judeo director fully vaccinated? Probably since her last saline shot.
0
I believe NOT .. as CDC, FDA and NIH staff are not clotter/graphene/Al injection mandated. Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Responsible? Brighteon.. Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING - AUSTRALIA"
0
2
cdc, vaccination, booster, covid-19

CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director

21:54 GMT 22.12.2021
A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile COVID-19 testing unit, as pedestrians make their way in the sidewalk during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021.
A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile COVID-19 testing unit, as pedestrians make their way in the sidewalk during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.
The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
US Authorizes Paxlovid, the First Oral Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19
21:22 GMT
Walensky said the latest US seven-day average of cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.
100002
Discuss
Popular comments
And is the CDC judeo director fully vaccinated? Probably since her last saline shot.
aastrodetective
23 December, 01:47 GMT
000000
I believe NOT .. as CDC, FDA and NIH staff are not clotter/graphene/Al injection mandated. Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Responsible? Brighteon.. Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING - AUSTRALIA"
Thomas Turk
23 December, 02:06 GMT
000000
