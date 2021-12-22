CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director
CDC Reviewing Whether to Require Booster Shot to Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.Walensky said the latest US seven-day average of cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.
And is the CDC judeo director fully vaccinated? Probably since her last saline shot.
0
Thomas Turk
I believe NOT .. as CDC, FDA and NIH staff are not clotter/graphene/Al injection mandated. Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Responsible? Brighteon.. Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING - AUSTRALIA"
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.
The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.
I believe NOT .. as CDC, FDA and NIH staff are not clotter/graphene/Al injection mandated. Brighteon. Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Responsible? Brighteon.. Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING - AUSTRALIA"