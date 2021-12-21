Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
US City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor
US City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor
The US city of Chicago will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into public places such as restaurants, gyms, bars and other venues that serve food and drinks, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
omicron covid strain
chicago
vaccination
lori lightfoot
covid-19
"We didn’t want it to get to this point, but given the situation we find ourselves in, we have no choice," Lightfoot said in a message via Twitter on Tuesday. "Beginning Jan. 3, you must show proof you are fully vax'd to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment/recreational venues where food/drink are served."The Chicago Department of Public Health said the decision was driven in part by the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant and in line with requirements already in place in other big US cities, including New York City and Los Angeles. Anyone aged 5 and above will have to be fully vaccinated to enter the public places in Chicago, she said.The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.Lighfood said the city authorities wanted as many people as possible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and it was no accident if the order appeared an inconvenience to the unvaccinated."In fact, it is inconvenient by design," she said.Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation urging Americans to do their part by getting vaccinated, after warning during the weekend that those without immunity from the virus face a winter of severe illness and death.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/biden-omicron-outbreak-will-not-send-us-back-to-march-2020-1091702717.html
Time for the citizens of Chicago to go have a good Christmas time out there and at home. Ignore this silly clown of a mayor and do what you need to do. The seasonal winter cold/flu is nothing to be worried about.
chicago
chicago, vaccination, lori lightfoot, covid-19

US City of Chicago to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Public Places - Mayor

23:00 GMT 21.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US city of Chicago will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into public places such as restaurants, gyms, bars and other venues that serve food and drinks, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
"We didn’t want it to get to this point, but given the situation we find ourselves in, we have no choice," Lightfoot said in a message via Twitter on Tuesday. "Beginning Jan. 3, you must show proof you are fully vax'd to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment/recreational venues where food/drink are served."
The Chicago Department of Public Health said the decision was driven in part by the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant and in line with requirements already in place in other big US cities, including New York City and Los Angeles. Anyone aged 5 and above will have to be fully vaccinated to enter the public places in Chicago, she said.
The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
"This order will remain in effect until the city deems that the threat of COVID-19 to public health has diminished significantly," Lightfoot said. To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up. If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax'd."
Lighfood said the city authorities wanted as many people as possible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and it was no accident if the order appeared an inconvenience to the unvaccinated.
Omicron COVID Strain
Biden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
Omicron COVID Strain
Biden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
"In fact, it is inconvenient by design," she said.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation urging Americans to do their part by getting vaccinated, after warning during the weekend that those without immunity from the virus face a winter of severe illness and death.
Popular comments
Time for the citizens of Chicago to go have a good Christmas time out there and at home. Ignore this silly clown of a mayor and do what you need to do. The seasonal winter cold/flu is nothing to be worried about.
TruePatriot
22 December, 02:58 GMT
