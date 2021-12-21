Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/putin-to-outline-tasks-for-2022-at-defence-ministry-meeting-on-tuesday-1091684891.html
Putin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday
Putin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a Defence Ministry meeting that will sum up the activities of the Armed Forces in 2021, set tasks for next year, and determine priorities for further development of the army and navy, the Kremlin said in a statement.
2021-12-21T04:45+0000
2021-12-21T05:02+0000
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090835913_0:0:3137:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_8783c4fe992f96cf5ee263bffa11a515.jpg
Putin, as the commander-in-chief of Russia's Armed Forces, pays close attention to providing the Armed Forces with new equipment.In November, at a meeting of the military-industrial commission, the head of state said that when developing a new state armament programme to 2030, it is important to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.He said this document is one of the most significant for strategic planning and plays a special role in ensuring the defence and security of Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090835913_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1207b0b39daacbd74ad60361e8bc481a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin

Putin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday

04:45 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 21.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a Defence Ministry meeting that will sum up the activities of the Armed Forces in 2021, set tasks for next year, and determine priorities for further development of the army and navy, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin, as the commander-in-chief of Russia's Armed Forces, pays close attention to providing the Armed Forces with new equipment.
In November, at a meeting of the military-industrial commission, the head of state said that when developing a new state armament programme to 2030, it is important to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.
He said this document is one of the most significant for strategic planning and plays a special role in ensuring the defence and security of Russia.
300100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:42 GMTNot TikTok Alone: US-China Sanctions War Shifts to Drone Manufacturers & Big Data - Report
05:37 GMTSyria Continues to Suffer From US-Led Economic Sanctions, Deputy Minister Says
04:47 GMTBiden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday
04:45 GMTPutin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday
04:38 GMTUS and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say
04:34 GMTAstana Format Talks on Syria Open in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday
03:59 GMTUS Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
03:49 GMTPentagon Releases Report on Countering Extremism in Military
03:45 GMTWhite House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
03:39 GMTVideo: Biden Brings New Pup to White House
03:04 GMTBiden Will 'Work Like Hell' to Get BBB Past Congress After Manchin Killed Bill, Psaki Says
02:00 GMTMcConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’
01:02 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Prosecution Releases Video of 2005 Raid at Epstein's Mansion
00:19 GMT47 GOPers Side With Navy SEALS in Federal Lawsuit Seeking Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate
00:19 GMTFrustrated Over BBB Demise, AOC Calls Senate ‘Old Boys’ Club’ That Needs a ‘Crack Down’
YesterdayProsecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict
YesterdayUS Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
YesterdayQuick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says
YesterdayBiden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border
YesterdayUS Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia