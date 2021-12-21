https://sputniknews.com/20211221/putin-to-outline-tasks-for-2022-at-defence-ministry-meeting-on-tuesday-1091684891.html

Putin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a Defence Ministry meeting that will sum up the activities of the Armed Forces in 2021, set tasks for next year, and determine priorities for further development of the army and navy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, as the commander-in-chief of Russia's Armed Forces, pays close attention to providing the Armed Forces with new equipment.In November, at a meeting of the military-industrial commission, the head of state said that when developing a new state armament programme to 2030, it is important to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.He said this document is one of the most significant for strategic planning and plays a special role in ensuring the defence and security of Russia.

