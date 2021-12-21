Registration was successful!
London Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target 'Dropped' His Baby, UK Trial Told
London Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of a Swedish gangster who was shot dead in London in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve 2019. The jury has been hearing evidence about “violent rivalry” between two organised crime networks in Sweden.
2021-12-21T14:26+0000
2021-12-21T14:26+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091038868_0:0:976:549_1920x0_80_0_0_d2a007940a64903e24e092fa57486009.jpg
A detective leading the investigation into the murder of a Swedish-Albanian gangster in London has told the trial how the killing was linked to a feud between rival crime gangs in the Swedish city of Malmo.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot eight times in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, with his girlfriend and young son on Christmas Eve 2019.Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.Anis Hemissi, 31, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, all deny murder.Kajsa Delmar Wigstrom, who leads an organised crime unit in southern Sweden, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. 21 December, by videolink from her home near Malmo and was asked a series of questions by prosecutor Peter Ratliff.The jury has been told the killing was linked to an “escalating series of violence” since 2018, which included the murder of the girlfriend of Mr Beqiri’s friend, Naief Adawi, in the Swedish city of Malmo in August 2019.Detective Inspector Wigstrom was asked about assassination attempt on Mr Adawi.Mr Ratliff asked her if, when the assassins ran towards him and shot at him, Mr Adawi dropped his newborn baby daughter and ran off.“That’s correct,” she replied.She confirmed that the child’s mother, Karoline Hakim, was shot dead by the two gunmen but her boyfriend, Mr Adawi, survived and got away.The jury was also told that Mr Adawi was among 15 people who were recently charged by Swedish police with a series of crimes, including attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.Mr Ratliff asked: “Do those he allegedly planned to kill include those believed to be linked to the attempt on his life?”“That’s correct,” she replied.She confirmed Beqiri was born in Albania, came to Sweden as a child and became a Swedish citizen in 1994.Mr Ratliff asked: “Is it the understanding of the Swedish police that Mr Beqiri was involved in serious and organised crime?”“That’s correct,” replied Detective Inspector Wigstrom.He asked: “Was he suspected of involvement in international drug smuggling since 2007?”“That’s correct,” she replied.The prosecution claim Beqiri’s murder was linked to a Swedish underworld feud which had claimed several other lives.The jury heard two individuals who had been investigated in connection with the murder of Ms Hakim, Tarek Bekar and Gabriel Hassoun, were “are also responsible for part of the money chain that led to the booking in London of accommodation in July, done by Pino-Munizaga.”Mr Pino-Munizaga allegedly booked Airbnb accommodation at an apartment in Battersea which was later used by the gunman who killed Mr Beqiri.The trial continues.
London Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told

14:26 GMT 21.12.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder
The prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Chris Summers
All materials
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of a Swedish gangster who was shot dead in London in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve 2019. The jury has been hearing evidence about “violent rivalry” between two organised crime networks in Sweden.
A detective leading the investigation into the murder of a Swedish-Albanian gangster in London has told the trial how the killing was linked to a feud between rival crime gangs in the Swedish city of Malmo.
Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot eight times in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, with his girlfriend and young son on Christmas Eve 2019.
Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.
Anis Hemissi, 31, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, all deny murder.
Kajsa Delmar Wigstrom, who leads an organised crime unit in southern Sweden, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. 21 December, by videolink from her home near Malmo and was asked a series of questions by prosecutor Peter Ratliff.
© Photo : FacebookAlex Beqiri
Alex Beqiri - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Alex Beqiri
© Photo : Facebook
The jury has been told the killing was linked to an “escalating series of violence” since 2018, which included the murder of the girlfriend of Mr Beqiri’s friend, Naief Adawi, in the Swedish city of Malmo in August 2019.
Detective Inspector Wigstrom was asked about assassination attempt on Mr Adawi.
Mr Ratliff asked her if, when the assassins ran towards him and shot at him, Mr Adawi dropped his newborn baby daughter and ran off.
“That’s correct,” she replied.
She confirmed that the child’s mother, Karoline Hakim, was shot dead by the two gunmen but her boyfriend, Mr Adawi, survived and got away.
The jury was also told that Mr Adawi was among 15 people who were recently charged by Swedish police with a series of crimes, including attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.
Mr Ratliff asked: “Do those he allegedly planned to kill include those believed to be linked to the attempt on his life?”
“That’s correct,” she replied.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceA man wearing a latex mask and posing as a litter picker, who the prosecution claim was Anis Hemissi
A man wearing a latex mask and posing as a litter picker, who the prosecution claim was Anis Hemissi - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
A man wearing a latex mask and posing as a litter picker, who the prosecution claim was Anis Hemissi
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
She confirmed Beqiri was born in Albania, came to Sweden as a child and became a Swedish citizen in 1994.
Mr Ratliff asked: “Is it the understanding of the Swedish police that Mr Beqiri was involved in serious and organised crime?”
“That’s correct,” replied Detective Inspector Wigstrom.
He asked: “Was he suspected of involvement in international drug smuggling since 2007?”
“That’s correct,” she replied.
The prosecution claim Beqiri’s murder was linked to a Swedish underworld feud which had claimed several other lives.
The jury heard two individuals who had been investigated in connection with the murder of Ms Hakim, Tarek Bekar and Gabriel Hassoun, were “are also responsible for part of the money chain that led to the booking in London of accommodation in July, done by Pino-Munizaga.”
Mr Pino-Munizaga allegedly booked Airbnb accommodation at an apartment in Battersea which was later used by the gunman who killed Mr Beqiri.
The trial continues.
