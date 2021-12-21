Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/lobaev-arms-creates-first-sniper-rifle-using-both-natos-and-russian-cartridges-1091689851.html
Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges
Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian sniper rifle manufacturer Lobaev Arms has developed a unique multi-calibre DXL-5 Ravager rifle (export name Havoc), capable of... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-21T08:58+0000
2021-12-21T08:58+0000
russia
sniper rifle
lobaev arms company
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689500_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ff5aecd4c0ed6c5e9189ec6909fe7cf3.jpg
The developer emphasised that the new rifle has an accuracy of 0.5 arcminutes, which is unique for the 12.7 mm calibre. It means that the Ravager shoots four times more accurately than its US competitor Barret, which has an accuracy of 2 arcminutes.Lobaev noted that such high accuracy and target range shooting distance (about 7,545 feet versus 5,905 feet for Barret) will allow the Ravager to perform one of the most complex tasks, namely to fight against the enemy sniper units.According to Lobaev, the Ravager also has a damping device on its stock, which significantly reduces the kick of the rifle weighing 13 kilograms (29 pounds).Currently, Sumrak (Twilight) rifle, also produced by Lobaev Arms, is the world's longest-range rifle, as it can strike targets at a maximum range of 4.2 kilometres.
what an awesome bit of kit. Would have liked to be a sniper.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689500_158:0:1118:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f16277a1f472381b1e7205ec6ca45614.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sniper rifle, lobaev arms company

Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges

08:58 GMT 21.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ WarGonzo DXL-5 HAVOC (Lobaev Arms)
 DXL-5 HAVOC (Lobaev Arms) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ WarGonzo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian sniper rifle manufacturer Lobaev Arms has developed a unique multi-calibre DXL-5 Ravager rifle (export name Havoc), capable of interchangeably using NATO’s and Russian cartridges, Vladislav Lobaev, the director-general of Lobaev Arms enterprise-developer, told Sputnik.

"The main feature of the new rifle is its modularity. On the Ravager, we were the first to implement the ability for snipers to change barrels for two calibres at once - NATO’s .50 BMG [Browning Machine Gun] (12.7 x 99 mm) and domestic 12.7 x 108 mm, depending on the military task at hand. This significantly increases its export prospects," Lobaev said.

The developer emphasised that the new rifle has an accuracy of 0.5 arcminutes, which is unique for the 12.7 mm calibre. It means that the Ravager shoots four times more accurately than its US competitor Barret, which has an accuracy of 2 arcminutes.
Lobaev noted that such high accuracy and target range shooting distance (about 7,545 feet versus 5,905 feet for Barret) will allow the Ravager to perform one of the most complex tasks, namely to fight against the enemy sniper units.
According to Lobaev, the Ravager also has a damping device on its stock, which significantly reduces the kick of the rifle weighing 13 kilograms (29 pounds).

"The Ravager is not just a sniper rifle, but also a ‘laboratory’ for testing new calibres. Especially for it, we have developed four new calibres, which we plan to test in the near future. If everything goes well, then we will be able to reach simply unique indicators of the firing range for weapons of this class," Lobaev said

Currently, Sumrak (Twilight) rifle, also produced by Lobaev Arms, is the world's longest-range rifle, as it can strike targets at a maximum range of 4.2 kilometres.
202000
Discuss
Popular comments
what an awesome bit of kit. Would have liked to be a sniper.
Tom One
21 December, 12:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTOnly Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say
09:53 GMTIsrael Unable to Strike Iran Without 'Green Light' From US, Tehran's Top Commander Says
09:49 GMTMoscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals
09:47 GMTCaracas: Decision by UK Court on Venezuelan Gold Poses Major Risks for Investors
09:46 GMTSpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
09:36 GMTIndia Deploys 1st Squadron of Its Newly Acquired S-400 Triumf System Along Pakistani Border: Report
09:28 GMTLibya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?
09:08 GMTJanuary 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry
09:07 GMTInterior Minister: Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured
09:02 GMTHong Kong Brushes Aside Western Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections
08:58 GMTLobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges
08:52 GMTIndian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology
08:45 GMTElectricity Restored in India's Jammu as Power Department Employees End Four-Day Strike
08:39 GMTTwist in Edinson Cavani's Transfer Saga as Man Utd Makes U-Turn Over Uruguayan Footballer
08:00 GMTDenmark's Baby Blues Blamed on Disruptive Chemicals
07:44 GMTWhat Are the Three Scenarios UK PM Johnson May Choose to Curb the Fast Spreading Omicron?
06:52 GMTDanish Intelligence Report Lists Russia Among Greatest Threats
06:48 GMTUnder No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says
06:37 GMT'We Will Rule Nothing Out': BoJo Says No COVID-19 Restrictions for Now, Reserves Possibility
06:21 GMTSwedish Defence Minister on Russia's Security Requirements: 'Unacceptable'