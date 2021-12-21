https://sputniknews.com/20211221/lobaev-arms-creates-first-sniper-rifle-using-both-natos-and-russian-cartridges-1091689851.html

Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges

Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian sniper rifle manufacturer Lobaev Arms has developed a unique multi-calibre DXL-5 Ravager rifle (export name Havoc), capable of... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

The developer emphasised that the new rifle has an accuracy of 0.5 arcminutes, which is unique for the 12.7 mm calibre. It means that the Ravager shoots four times more accurately than its US competitor Barret, which has an accuracy of 2 arcminutes.Lobaev noted that such high accuracy and target range shooting distance (about 7,545 feet versus 5,905 feet for Barret) will allow the Ravager to perform one of the most complex tasks, namely to fight against the enemy sniper units.According to Lobaev, the Ravager also has a damping device on its stock, which significantly reduces the kick of the rifle weighing 13 kilograms (29 pounds).Currently, Sumrak (Twilight) rifle, also produced by Lobaev Arms, is the world's longest-range rifle, as it can strike targets at a maximum range of 4.2 kilometres.

