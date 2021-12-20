Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/borrell-points-to-energy-dimension-existing-in-all-that-concerns-russia-ukraine-1091657457.html
Borrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
Borrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claims that Russia is trying to pressure the European Union into completing the certification of the... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-20T03:19+0000
2021-12-20T03:19+0000
russia
germany
gas
gas pipeline
eu
nord stream 2
josep borrell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091657431_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_01f39e73c00044a1b0db3c1d39020fbf.jpg
"Russia has used energy as a tool for political influence (see for instance in Moldova), and while it is strictly speaking fulfilling its commitments on gas supplies, many see its current refusal to increase export volumes to Europe or to re-fill Gazprom-owned storage facilities as a means to exert pressure on the EU and specifically to secure the regulatory licensing of Nord Stream 2," Borrell said on his blog on Sunday.He pointed out that European energy prices have been extraordinarily high and have risen by around 300 percent since this summer and by 40 percent this month alone. In such circumstances, the political discourse involving Ukraine is inevitably linked to the issue of gas imports, Borrell said.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid on its behalf.According to the German energy regulator, the decision on Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022.The new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said earlier this month that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could not be permitted in its current form because it did not comply with EU law. The declaration led to a sharp rise in European gas prices.Russia's permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said last week that the decision to extend the certification period for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is political as there is no logical reason for it.
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091657431_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c93ab01a50a5fcf7c8906748c26780ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, germany, gas, gas pipeline, eu, nord stream 2, josep borrell

Borrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine

03:19 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLHigh Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives to attend an European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2021.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives to attend an European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claims that Russia is trying to pressure the European Union into completing the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline faster.
"Russia has used energy as a tool for political influence (see for instance in Moldova), and while it is strictly speaking fulfilling its commitments on gas supplies, many see its current refusal to increase export volumes to Europe or to re-fill Gazprom-owned storage facilities as a means to exert pressure on the EU and specifically to secure the regulatory licensing of Nord Stream 2," Borrell said on his blog on Sunday.
He pointed out that European energy prices have been extraordinarily high and have risen by around 300 percent since this summer and by 40 percent this month alone. In such circumstances, the political discourse involving Ukraine is inevitably linked to the issue of gas imports, Borrell said.
"Any discussion on Russia/Ukraine/Belarus includes the energy dimension, given that 40% of EU gas imports come from Russia, principally through three transit routes: Ukraine, Belarus and the Baltic Sea," Borrell explained.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid on its behalf.
According to the German energy regulator, the decision on Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022.
The new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said earlier this month that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could not be permitted in its current form because it did not comply with EU law. The declaration led to a sharp rise in European gas prices.
Russia's permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said last week that the decision to extend the certification period for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is political as there is no logical reason for it.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:22 GMTBrain Cells in Petri Dish Learn to Play Pong in 5 Mins, Beating AI in Comparison, Study Shows
03:19 GMTBorrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
02:32 GMTPhoto: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
02:32 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Cohen Shared Secret Info With Flight Attendant, Her Husband Claims - Report
01:51 GMTEgyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
01:38 GMTEx-Democratic Presidential Candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren Contracts COVID-19
01:11 GMTHillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
YesterdayTrump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
YesterdayFauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’
YesterdayKast Concedes Defeat to Boric in Chile’s Presidential Runoff
YesterdayEverybody Hates Joe: Fellow Democrats Attack Manchin for Effectively Killing BBB Bill
YesterdayLaw Professor Proposes to ‘Edit’ First & Second Amendments Due to ‘Anachronistic Focus on Arms’
YesterdayVideos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
YesterdayChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations
YesterdayBodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media
YesterdayGerman Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
YesterdayTrump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
YesterdayTrump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
YesterdayLithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine