Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/belarus-says-its-embassy-in-uk-has-been-attacked-one-diplomat-seriously-wounded-1091669879.html
Belarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
Belarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
Minsk has summoned the British charge d'affaires and demanded a thorough investigation after an assault in London.
2021-12-20T13:34+0000
2021-12-20T14:13+0000
belarus
uk
attack
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118161_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_046aa0565ad3235d754237b94c873b2b.jpg
A Belarusian diplomat was seriously injured after the country's embassy in London was attacked on Sunday, 19 December, the news agency Belta reported on Monday, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.Reports suggested that some of the attackers were detained by the Metropolitan Police when they attempted to flee the scene of the incident. According to reports, the suspects are part of a Belarusian immigrant group in the UK.After the incident, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK charge d'affaires in Minsk and requested that the British authorities conduct a proper investigation and charge the perpetrators.
Attacking diplomats is coward and despicable act, these people must be prosecuted in their own country or British diplomats will have the same faith in Minsk
0
UK the miserable US slave colony.
0
3
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118161_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_276054007f786888d3914a40325812e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, uk, attack, embassy

Belarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded

13:34 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 20.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Mtaylor848 / Flag of Belarus, Embassy of Belarus, Kensington Court, LondonFlag of Belarus, Embassy of Belarus, Kensington Court, London
Flag of Belarus, Embassy of Belarus, Kensington Court, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Mtaylor848 / Flag of Belarus, Embassy of Belarus, Kensington Court, London
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Minsk has summoned the British charge d'affaires and demanded a thorough investigation after an assault in London.
A Belarusian diplomat was seriously injured after the country's embassy in London was attacked on Sunday, 19 December, the news agency Belta reported on Monday, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"At first, a group of people damaged the facade of the embassy building, and then physically attacked the Belarusian diplomats who arrived at the scene. One of the diplomats suffered serious injuries and required urgent medical attention. He was diagnosed with a broken nose, mild concussion, and a tooth fracture", an official statement read.

Reports suggested that some of the attackers were detained by the Metropolitan Police when they attempted to flee the scene of the incident. According to reports, the suspects are part of a Belarusian immigrant group in the UK.

"It has been established that the people [who attacked the embassy] are presumably included in the radical emigre group Nadzeya", the ministry said.

After the incident, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK charge d'affaires in Minsk and requested that the British authorities conduct a proper investigation and charge the perpetrators.
21111215
Discuss
Popular comments
Attacking diplomats is coward and despicable act, these people must be prosecuted in their own country or British diplomats will have the same faith in Minsk
EECO
20 December, 16:55 GMT
000000
UK the miserable US slave colony.
Barros
20 December, 16:59 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:59 GMT'You Know Nothing About Football': PSG Chief Leonardo Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi's Critics
13:38 GMTIndia Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns
13:34 GMTBelarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
13:19 GMT What Does the US Government Do With Its Huge Stockpile of Cryptocurrencies?
13:13 GMTMoldovagaz Pays Russia's Gazprom in Full for December Gas Transit
13:04 GMTPope Francis Brands Men Who Beat Women as 'Almost Satanic'
12:59 GMT'Modi Gov't Has Gone Democrazy, Silencing Opposition Voices': Suspended Parliamentarian
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career
11:56 GMTAt Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
11:43 GMTPoland Picks Contractors for Building Fences at Belarus Border
11:29 GMTUK Supreme Court Sends Venezuelan Gold Dispute Back to London Commercial Court
11:27 GMTIndia: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insist MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation