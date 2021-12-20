https://sputniknews.com/20211220/belarus-says-its-embassy-in-uk-has-been-attacked-one-diplomat-seriously-wounded-1091669879.html

Belarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded

Minsk has summoned the British charge d'affaires and demanded a thorough investigation after an assault in London.

A Belarusian diplomat was seriously injured after the country's embassy in London was attacked on Sunday, 19 December, the news agency Belta reported on Monday, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.Reports suggested that some of the attackers were detained by the Metropolitan Police when they attempted to flee the scene of the incident. According to reports, the suspects are part of a Belarusian immigrant group in the UK.After the incident, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK charge d'affaires in Minsk and requested that the British authorities conduct a proper investigation and charge the perpetrators.

