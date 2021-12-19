https://sputniknews.com/20211219/sky-high-luxury-roman-abramovich-now-owns-most-expensive-private-jet-in-russia-1091644977.html

Sky-High Luxury: Roman Abramovich Now Owns Most Expensive Private Jet in Russia

Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich has bought a luxury Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Forbes reported, citing sources in the aviation industry.

Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich has bought a luxury Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Forbes reported, citing sources in the aviation industry. The plane reportedly departed the Swiss city of Basel on 18 December before landing at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow.The cost of the jet is estimated to be $350 million, which makes it the most expensive private jet in Russia. It's reportedly capable of flying 18,418 kilometres without refuelling. There are just 250 such Dreamliners in the world but this is the first to be bought by a Russian. Abramovich's jet was built in 2015 for Switzerland's Privateair airliner but for some reason, it was never handed over. Since 2019, the jet has been undergoing an upgrade to meet the Russian billionaire's preferences. The 53-year-old businessman owns English Premier League club Chelsea FC and is also a joint-owner owner of the Millhouse asset management company that oversees investments in real estate, mining, metallurgy, and energy. According to Forbes, Abramovich's net worth is $14.2 billion in 2021.

