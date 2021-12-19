Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/nato-countries-to-discuss-russias-security-proposals-next-week-german-defence-minister-says-1091649225.html
NATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says
NATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says
NATO will discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees next week, while being resolute about not allowing Moscow to "dictate" the alliance how to act, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday.
2021-12-19T15:18+0000
2021-12-19T15:19+0000
russia
security
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:525:2042:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6154affac67306a287c68ad168de7e53.jpg
"I have clearly stated that we should look for a solution to the tense situation in which we find ourselves, both on the diplomatic level and with the help of credible deterrence. This also means talking to each other, i.e. discussing the proposals made by Russia. This an important and right [thing to do], but it should not be that Russia dictates the NATO partners how to act," Lambrecht said during her visit to Lithuania, adding that "we will discuss these proposals at the NATO council next week."The minister went on to say that Germany had increased the preparedness level of its rapid deployment forces."This is an important signal that we act when actions are required. We will, of course, talk about Russia's proposals in the coming days, but I will say it once again: our presence here in Lithuania is very much conscious, for sending a deterrence signal," Lambrecht stated.On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding in eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:255:2043:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_30312fdbe6c70d898f76f9c38bd58a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, security, nato

NATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says

15:18 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 19.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - NATO will discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees next week, while being resolute about not allowing Moscow to "dictate" the alliance how to act, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday.
"I have clearly stated that we should look for a solution to the tense situation in which we find ourselves, both on the diplomatic level and with the help of credible deterrence. This also means talking to each other, i.e. discussing the proposals made by Russia. This an important and right [thing to do], but it should not be that Russia dictates the NATO partners how to act," Lambrecht said during her visit to Lithuania, adding that "we will discuss these proposals at the NATO council next week."
The minister went on to say that Germany had increased the preparedness level of its rapid deployment forces.
"This is an important signal that we act when actions are required. We will, of course, talk about Russia's proposals in the coming days, but I will say it once again: our presence here in Lithuania is very much conscious, for sending a deterrence signal," Lambrecht stated.
On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding in eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:18 GMTNATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says
15:08 GMTEU to Maintain Advantage Over UK in Post-Brexit Talks No Matter Who Replaces Frost, Expert Says
14:58 GMTBye-Bye Build Back Better? Dem Holdout Joe Manchin Says Won't Vote for Bill
14:50 GMTUkraine’s Foreign Minister Says West Discussing ‘Nuclear Option’ of Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT
14:10 GMTTom Holland, Zendaya 'Ignored' Producer's 'No Romance' Advice Just Like Other Spider-Man Film Stars
14:10 GMTPiers Corbyn Reportedly Arrested Over Video Implicating Him in Calls to 'Burn MPs' Offices'
14:00 GMTSky-High Luxury: Roman Abramovich Now Owns Most Expensive Private Jet in Russia
13:40 GMTWHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says
13:37 GMTScottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
13:07 GMTGamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
13:05 GMTIDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
12:56 GMTSome 'Mysterious Ingredient' May Be Causing Universe to Expand Faster Than it Should, Claims Study
12:36 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures