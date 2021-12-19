Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/dreams-come-true-k-pop-girl-band-aespa-mesmerises-in-new-mv-teaser-1091652024.html
'Dreams Come True': K-Pop Girl Band Aespa Mesmerises in New MV Teaser
'Dreams Come True': K-Pop Girl Band Aespa Mesmerises in New MV Teaser
As part of SM Entertainment's project of reinterpreting songs from first generation K-pop bands, the rookie girl group has given off a hip-hop vibe. 19.12.2021
SM Entertainment, which is currently working on a remaster project, revealed an MV teaser for a remake of S.E.S' 1998 hit song “Dreams Come True”, performed by aespa.The original pop version of the track now has a nostalgic 90s vibe recreated by aespa's stunning visuals. In particular, BoA, the famous Hallyu star and senior labelmate from SM's agency, actively participated in all aspects of the song's production and choreography.Various music videos and songs by artists that SM has produced over the past 20 years will be remastered by young artists with the agency. Legendary band S.E.S and their 1998 hit song will be the first to be made suitable for digital platforms and refreshed by aespa's performance.All remastered songs will be available through the YouTube channel SM Station and many old K-pop fans and newcomers are awaiting the releases and suggesting that more artists participate.The new version of “Dreams Come True” will be released on 20 December.
'Dreams Come True': K-Pop Girl Band Aespa Mesmerises in New MV Teaser

11:06 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 20.12.2021)
As part of SM Entertainment's project of reinterpreting songs from first generation K-pop bands, the rookie girl group has given off a hip-hop vibe.
SM Entertainment, which is currently working on a remaster project, revealed an MV teaser for a remake of S.E.S' 1998 hit song “Dreams Come True”, performed by aespa.
The original pop version of the track now has a nostalgic 90s vibe recreated by aespa's stunning visuals. In particular, BoA, the famous Hallyu star and senior labelmate from SM's agency, actively participated in all aspects of the song's production and choreography.
Various music videos and songs by artists that SM has produced over the past 20 years will be remastered by young artists with the agency. Legendary band S.E.S and their 1998 hit song will be the first to be made suitable for digital platforms and refreshed by aespa's performance.
All remastered songs will be available through the YouTube channel SM Station and many old K-pop fans and newcomers are awaiting the releases and suggesting that more artists participate.
The new version of “Dreams Come True” will be released on 20 December.
