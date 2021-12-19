https://sputniknews.com/20211219/bye-bye-build-back-better-dem-holdout-joe-manchin-says-wont-vote-for-bill-1091648827.html

Bye-Bye Build Back Better? Dem Holdout Joe Manchin Says Won't Vote for Bill

The self-described moderate conservative West Virginia Democrat has spent weeks negotiating with Joe Biden and sparring with his fellow Democrats over the... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

Senator Joe Manchin has apparently given up on President Biden's Build Back Better Act legislation, saying he "just can't" vote for the bill."And you know my concerns I had and I still have these concerns, and where I'm at right now - the inflation that I was concerned about, it's not transitory, it's real, it's harming every West Virginian, it's making [it] difficult for them to continue to go to their jobs, the cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries, the cost of utility bills, all of these things are hitting, and every aspect of their life. And you start looking and then you have a debt that we're carrying, $29 trillion, and you have also the geopolitical unrest that we have," the senator added.Praising Biden as someone who's been "wonderful to work with" in negotiations on the spending package, Manchin suggested that the government should focus on other things at the moment.US and global health officials have sounded the alarm about Omicron, a new Covid strain that the doctor who discovered said was "extremely mild" compared to other variants, and most of whose patients have exhibited little more than cold symptoms, such as scratchy cough, fatigue and muscle pain. The strain has caused nations around the world to implement new restrictions on freedom of movement and other limitations against citizens.Colleagues Furious at DINO DemManchin's kingmaker status in a Senate split 50/50 between Republicans on one side and Democrats and independence who caucus with them on the other has left many of the senator's colleagues flustered over his intransigence on Build Back Better.

