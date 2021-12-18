Registration was successful!
UK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns - Reports
For his resignation, Frost reportedly cited the new restrictions imposed against COVID-19, the tax hike and the policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
British PM Boris Johnson's minister David Frost, who led Brexit negotiations, has resigned from the government, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.
brexit, david frost
22:31 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 22:38 GMT 18.12.2021)
For his resignation, Frost reportedly cited the new restrictions imposed against COVID-19, the tax hike and the policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as the reasons for his departure.
British PM Boris Johnson's minister David Frost, who led Brexit negotiations, has resigned from the government, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.