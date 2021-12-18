https://sputniknews.com/20211218/uks-brexit-minister-david-frost-resigns---reports-1091634802.html

UK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns - Reports

For his resignation, Frost reportedly cited the new restrictions imposed against COVID-19, the tax hike and the policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International

British PM Boris Johnson's minister David Frost, who led Brexit negotiations, has resigned from the government, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

