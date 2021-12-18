https://sputniknews.com/20211218/mayor-of-london-declares-major-incident-over-surge-in-covid-cases-1091629458.html

Mayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases

Mayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" to help the city's overwhelmed hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

2021-12-18T15:24+0000

2021-12-18T15:24+0000

2021-12-18T16:03+0000

uk

covid-19

incident

sadiq khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091488201_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe000590244d103d1ca84f820c418a02.jpg

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" to help the city's overwhelmed hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant."This is a statement of how serious things are," the mayor said, as quoted by Reuters. The UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday that the number of confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 cases stood at 24,968 as of 17 December, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier.A major incident is usually declared when a situation or an event has had serious consequences and requires special arrangements to be enforced by authorities.Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday "we are not closing things down," health officials are reportedly preparing draft new rules that – in case they are introduced – will ban indoor mixing in England except for work for two weeks after Christmas.

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/boris-johnson-vows-to-get-on-with-job-amid-tory-rebellion-over-covid-rules-1091543425.html

LeonDegrelle What surge you morons? There's not a single dead person in Africa by the Omicron variant yet! 2

keyboardcosmetics Just in time for CHRIST MASS. How convenient for the Powers of Darkness. ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ -Winston Churchill. 1

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

uk, covid-19, incident, sadiq khan