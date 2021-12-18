Registration was successful!
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" to help the city's overwhelmed hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant."This is a statement of how serious things are," the mayor said, as quoted by Reuters. The UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday that the number of confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 cases stood at 24,968 as of 17 December, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier.A major incident is usually declared when a situation or an event has had serious consequences and requires special arrangements to be enforced by authorities.Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday "we are not closing things down," health officials are reportedly preparing draft new rules that – in case they are introduced – will ban indoor mixing in England except for work for two weeks after Christmas.
What surge you morons? There's not a single dead person in Africa by the Omicron variant yet!
2
Just in time for CHRIST MASS. How convenient for the Powers of Darkness. ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ -Winston Churchill.
1
3
uk, covid-19, incident, sadiq khan

Mayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases

15:24 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 16:03 GMT 18.12.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
It is estimated that the Omicron strain accounts for over 80 percent of new coronavirus cases in the British capital.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" to help the city's overwhelmed hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.
"This is a statement of how serious things are," the mayor said, as quoted by Reuters.
The UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday that the number of confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 cases stood at 24,968 as of 17 December, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier.
A major incident is usually declared when a situation or an event has had serious consequences and requires special arrangements to be enforced by authorities.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, December 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Boris Johnson Vows to 'Get on With Job' Amid Tory Rebellion Over COVID Rules
15 December, 12:30 GMT
Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday "we are not closing things down," health officials are reportedly preparing draft new rules that – in case they are introduced – will ban indoor mixing in England except for work for two weeks after Christmas.
What surge you morons? There's not a single dead person in Africa by the Omicron variant yet!
LeonDegrelle
18 December, 18:43 GMT2
Just in time for CHRIST MASS. How convenient for the Powers of Darkness. ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ -Winston Churchill.
keyboardcosmetics
18 December, 19:14 GMT1
