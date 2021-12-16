Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/us-senate-passes-final-version-of-uyghur-protection-bill-sends-to-biden-for-signature-1091581312.html
US Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
US Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday passed the final version of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans importing goods made with... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T18:59+0000
2021-12-16T18:59+0000
united states
uyghurs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091551390_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_928e227278f6932b39ebffaf1369dacb.jpg
The Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent and now has sent it to President Joe Biden to sign it into law.The House of Representatives passed the bill earlier this week by a voice vote.The legislation targets "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China."In addition, the measure requires the US president to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labor.The legislation also requires businesses to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labor from alleged work camps in Xinjiang.The legislation accuses China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.The prisoners are forced to produce "textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts" at a network of government-subsidized factories in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China, according to the legislation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091551390_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd3e412d6c0100ebc19b1fbcfd6ad13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, uyghurs

US Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature

18:59 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTA general view of the U.S. Capitol under blue skies in Washington, U.S. December 14, 2021.
A general view of the U.S. Capitol under blue skies in Washington, U.S. December 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday passed the final version of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans importing goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent and now has sent it to President Joe Biden to sign it into law.
The House of Representatives passed the bill earlier this week by a voice vote.
The legislation targets "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China."
In addition, the measure requires the US president to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labor.
The legislation also requires businesses to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labor from alleged work camps in Xinjiang.
The legislation accuses China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.
The prisoners are forced to produce "textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts" at a network of government-subsidized factories in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China, according to the legislation.
130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:34 GMTIsrael's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
19:11 GMT'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
19:07 GMTKentucky Tornado Death Toll Rises to 75, Number of Missing Down to 16
19:05 GMTUS Air Force Permanently Deploys First F-35s in Europe in Response to ‘Resurgent Russia’
19:02 GMTYe Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
19:01 GMTRussian Envoy: Extension of Certification Period for Nord Stream 2 'Political'
18:59 GMTUS Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
18:58 GMTAunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed
18:32 GMTOne Israeli Dead After West Bank Shooting
18:31 GMTWhite House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021
18:26 GMTBiden’s Build Back Better Reportedly Stalled Into 2022 Amid Stanch Resistance From Joe Manchin
18:17 GMTEMA Approves Additional Production Site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
18:05 GMTJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
17:48 GMTDaesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says
17:38 GMTUS Unveils Legal Trigger for War With Russia
17:25 GMT'Shifty Schiff'? Top House Dem Presented Doctored Text Message at January 6 Hearing
17:18 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'