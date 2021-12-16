Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/study-shows-girls-less-motivated-by-food-than-boys-form-more-complex-responses-1091577241.html
Study Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
Study Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Researchers found that adolescent boys are more likely to be motivated by food than girls, who, in turn, have a higher likelihood of forming... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T15:02+0000
2021-12-16T15:02+0000
study
boy
girl
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089817402_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_691fa41b1f7dbc8f50fe71c77041f6db.jpg
The DRD4 gene produces inhibitory effects and is expressed in brain regions responsible for planning, executive function and rewards, the study said. The variations in the dopamine function can influence body weight and eating behavior in children and adults, causing emotional eating and high snack food intake, the research noted.The researchers observed brain responses of 73 volunteers in a satiated state to high- and low energy dense foods using the MRI scan. The imaging analysis showed that there was more variety in responses between girls with low and high predicted prefrontal DRD4 expression than between the boys in the same groups.Additionally, regardless of DRD4 group, adolescent males reported greater pre-scan hunger, lower pre-scan fullness, and higher wanting ratings for the high energy dense food compared with adolescent girls, according to the study.Further studies are required to identify more direct causal relations between gender and neural responses to food stimuli. The aim of such research is to combat obesity among children and young adults.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089817402_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0612f81eb6d4d3a240f4511bc5fa1cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
study, boy, girl

Study Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses

15:02 GMT 16.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / switthoft / Gender signs
Gender signs - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / switthoft /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Researchers found that adolescent boys are more likely to be motivated by food than girls, who, in turn, have a higher likelihood of forming a complex appetitive response influenced by the activation of the dopamine receptor 4 (DRD4) in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, according to a report in the journal Nature.
The DRD4 gene produces inhibitory effects and is expressed in brain regions responsible for planning, executive function and rewards, the study said. The variations in the dopamine function can influence body weight and eating behavior in children and adults, causing emotional eating and high snack food intake, the research noted.
The researchers observed brain responses of 73 volunteers in a satiated state to high- and low energy dense foods using the MRI scan. The imaging analysis showed that there was more variety in responses between girls with low and high predicted prefrontal DRD4 expression than between the boys in the same groups.
"The emergence of these differential patterns of activation among girls, but not boys, is consistent with greater likelihood of a complex appetitive response among girls," the study said.
Additionally, regardless of DRD4 group, adolescent males reported greater pre-scan hunger, lower pre-scan fullness, and higher wanting ratings for the high energy dense food compared with adolescent girls, according to the study.
"This is consistent with other evidence for enhanced food motivation in men compared with women throughout the lifespan, and especially during puberty and adolescence when sex differences in energy demands become pronounced," the researchers noted.
Further studies are required to identify more direct causal relations between gender and neural responses to food stimuli. The aim of such research is to combat obesity among children and young adults.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
15:26 GMT'Treasure Trove' That May Help 'Date Events' in Martian Crater Found by NASA's Perseverance Mission
15:02 GMTStudy Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
15:00 GMTGermany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022
14:58 GMTUS, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
14:17 GMTEU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Slaps Sanctions on China-based Entities Accused of Working on 'Brain-control Weaponry'
13:55 GMT‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
13:38 GMTOne Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
13:24 GMTNecrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison
13:18 GMTThousands Hold Protests Demanding Withdrawal of Indian Army from Remote Nagaland Province
13:01 GMTOver 400,000 US Households Suffer Power Outage Caused by Storm
12:38 GMT'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say