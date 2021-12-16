https://sputniknews.com/20211216/daesh-killed-record-number-of-people-outside-syria-iraq-in-2020-us-state-department-says-1091580013.html

Daesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says

Daesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terror group is actively developing its network outside Syria and Iraq after being defeated there and its attacks during 2020... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-16T17:48+0000

2021-12-16T17:48+0000

2021-12-16T17:49+0000

iraq

syria

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105794/43/1057944369_0:99:2000:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_602ca7d3e61e6e8e9baf7472bc6920c7.jpg

“Although ISIS [Islamic State] lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally. Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year,” the report said.The report found a significant increase in Daesh*-affiliated attacks in Africa the number of which almost doubled from 2,700 in 2017 to nearly 5,000 in 2020. In Mozambique alone, 1,500 deaths were associated with Daesh* attacks.The terror group managed to retain an active presence in both Iraq and Syria with more frequent attacks during the first half of 2020, the report said.With respect to Asia, the terror group's focus there was on radicalising individuals to violence and inspiring them to conduct attacks, the report added.*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

Zeke Aln Their attacks resulted in the deaths? Actual killers could be west coalition? Also west would blame all deaths on those they attack! 0

1

iraq

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iraq, syria, daesh