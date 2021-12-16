Registration was successful!
Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
Daesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says
Daesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terror group is actively developing its network outside Syria and Iraq after being defeated there and its attacks during 2020...
iraq
syria
daesh
“Although ISIS [Islamic State] lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally. Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year,” the report said.The report found a significant increase in Daesh*-affiliated attacks in Africa the number of which almost doubled from 2,700 in 2017 to nearly 5,000 in 2020. In Mozambique alone, 1,500 deaths were associated with Daesh* attacks.The terror group managed to retain an active presence in both Iraq and Syria with more frequent attacks during the first half of 2020, the report said.With respect to Asia, the terror group's focus there was on radicalising individuals to violence and inspiring them to conduct attacks, the report added.*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
Their attacks resulted in the deaths? Actual killers could be west coalition? Also west would blame all deaths on those they attack!
iraq
syria
iraq, syria, daesh

Daesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says

17:48 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Militant websiteDaesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
© AP Photo / Militant website
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terror group is actively developing its network outside Syria and Iraq after being defeated there and its attacks during 2020 resulted in a record number of victims than any previous year, a new US State Department report on terrorism revealed on Thursday.
“Although ISIS [Islamic State] lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally. Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year,” the report said.
The report found a significant increase in Daesh*-affiliated attacks in Africa the number of which almost doubled from 2,700 in 2017 to nearly 5,000 in 2020. In Mozambique alone, 1,500 deaths were associated with Daesh* attacks.
The terror group managed to retain an active presence in both Iraq and Syria with more frequent attacks during the first half of 2020, the report said.
With respect to Asia, the terror group's focus there was on radicalising individuals to violence and inspiring them to conduct attacks, the report added.
*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
Discuss
Popular comments
Their attacks resulted in the deaths? Actual killers could be west coalition? Also west would blame all deaths on those they attack!
Zeke Aln
16 December, 21:19 GMT
Newsfeed
