https://sputniknews.com/20211216/armenian-prime-minister-says-yerevan-baku-agreed-on-construction-of-railway-1091564719.html
Armenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
Armenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
Yerevan and Baku have agreed on the construction of a railway through the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz route
2021-12-16T07:28+0000
2021-12-16T07:28+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089235574_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2c56972c936d6a1bb7b484333fdb69f6.jpg
"At a meeting with Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev] in Brussels, we reiterated the agreement on the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway," Pashinyan told a government meeting.Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union will provide expert assistance in the demarcation and delimitation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.The escalation of a long-lasting conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in September 2020 and ended with a trilateral ceasefire agreement, signed in November of the same year.
Armenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway

07:28 GMT 16.12.2021
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Yerevan and Baku have agreed on the construction of a railway through the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz route, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.
"At a meeting with Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev] in Brussels, we reiterated the agreement on the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway," Pashinyan told a government meeting.
"This agreement was reached within the framework of a trilateral working commission at the level of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. This agreement was fixed at a meeting in Sochi on 26 November with the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Brussels, at a meeting mediated by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, this agreement has been confirmed," he added.
Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union will provide expert assistance in the demarcation and delimitation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The escalation of a long-lasting conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in September 2020 and ended with a trilateral ceasefire agreement, signed in November of the same year.
