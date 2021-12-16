https://sputniknews.com/20211216/armenian-prime-minister-says-yerevan-baku-agreed-on-construction-of-railway-1091564719.html

Armenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway

Yerevan and Baku have agreed on the construction of a railway through the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz route

"At a meeting with Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev] in Brussels, we reiterated the agreement on the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway," Pashinyan told a government meeting.Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union will provide expert assistance in the demarcation and delimitation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.The escalation of a long-lasting conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in September 2020 and ended with a trilateral ceasefire agreement, signed in November of the same year.

