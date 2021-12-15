Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/us-navy-tests-high-energy-laser-weapon-system-in-gulf-of-aden-1091548324.html
US Navy Tests High-Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden
US Navy Tests High-Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy has carried out a demonstration of a new high-energy laser weapon system in the Gulf of Aden, the Naval Forces Central...
laser
gulf of aden
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106379/79/1063797971_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_01241a010aa355507400f2f165ef5ae0.jpg
Portland was chosen to host the laser weapon technology back in 2018. The vessel is a part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that includes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.According to the US navy, the region around the Gulf of Aden offers a unique environment for innovation.
US Navy Tests High-Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden

14:35 GMT 15.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy has carried out a demonstration of a new high-energy laser weapon system in the Gulf of Aden, the Naval Forces Central Command announced on Wednesday.
"Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conducted a high-energy laser weapon system demonstration, Dec. 14, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden. During the demonstration, the Solid State Laser - Technology Maturation Laser Weapons System Demonstrator (LWSD) Mark 2 MOD 0 aboard Portland successfully engaged a static surface training target," the statement said.
Portland was chosen to host the laser weapon technology back in 2018. The vessel is a part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that includes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
"The LWSD is considered a next-generation follow-on to the Laser Weapon System (LaWS) that afloat forward staging base USS Ponce (AFSB(I)-15) tested for three years while operating in the Middle East," the statement said.
According to the US navy, the region around the Gulf of Aden offers a unique environment for innovation.
