US Navy Tests High-Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy has carried out a demonstration of a new high-energy laser weapon system in the Gulf of Aden, the Naval Forces Central... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

Portland was chosen to host the laser weapon technology back in 2018. The vessel is a part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that includes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.According to the US navy, the region around the Gulf of Aden offers a unique environment for innovation.

