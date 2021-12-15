https://sputniknews.com/20211215/uk-inflation-hits-10-year-high-as-prices-soar-1091539206.html

UK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar

UK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar

The UK inflation rate increased to 5.1% in the 12 months to November, its highest level in a decade, amid price rises on fuel, energy, food, cigarettes, and clothing, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

2021-12-15T10:21+0000

2021-12-15T10:21+0000

2021-12-15T10:28+0000

inflation

pound

pound sterling

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19190/95/191909518_0:85:2000:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2ec34f73395a032353aee0fa55c547.jpg

Commenting on the latest data, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said that a "wide range" of price rises contributed to the steep inflation climb.The expert also noted that the costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials have also reached their highest levels for at least 12 years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

inflation, pound, pound sterling, uk