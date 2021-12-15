https://sputniknews.com/20211215/uk-aid-agencies-to-launch-fundraising-appeal-for-afghan-children-1091541245.html

UK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children

UK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children

The UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) will launch a nationwide televised appeal on Wednesday to raise funds for 1 million children in Afghanistan "at risk of dying" this winter, while the government has pledged to match the first 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) of donations from the public.

2021-12-15T11:24+0000

2021-12-15T11:24+0000

2021-12-15T11:25+0000

afghanistan

children

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104374/11/1043741101_0:164:3219:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbcc1a9f674be26de68d448053c1e7b.jpg

The joint Afghanistan Crisis Appeal will be launched after news on UK's major broadcasters BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and Channel 5.Following the announcement, the government said that it will match "pound for pound" the first 10 million pounds of public donations to the appeal.The funds will be used to help DEC charities and their local partners in Afghanistan to provide emergency food and nutrition support for children, support healthcare facilities, provide winter kits to help displaced families stay warm, supply clean drinking water and protect women and girls.According to the UK aid agency, more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are on the brink of famine, as years of conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst drought in 27 years have led to “catastrophic hunger".

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, children, uk