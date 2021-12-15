Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS … performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about nine hours", the ministry told reporters.
The planes were escorted by the Su-35s of the Eastern Military District. The MoD stressed that the flight was conducted in accordance with international regulations.
Российские стратегические бомбардировщики Ту-95МС провели патрулирование над Охотским и Японским морями.