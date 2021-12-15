Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/two-russian-tu-95ms-bombers-conduct-patrol-over-sea-of-japan-1091541652.html
Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T11:35+0000
2021-12-15T11:36+0000
sea of okhotsk
russia
tu-95ms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082839002_0:0:3191:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_01257a3dde43aea91c8ada8f51582d39.jpg
The planes were escorted by the Su-35s of the Eastern Military District. The MoD stressed that the flight was conducted in accordance with international regulations.
sea of okhotsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082839002_460:0:3191:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae811fde02f963697ec944414ff91138.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sea of okhotsk, russia, tu-95ms

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video

11:35 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 15.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Yevgeniy Odinokov / Go to the photo bankA demonstration of the mid-air refueling of a Tupolev Tu-95 strategic rocket carrier by an Ilyushin Il-78 tanker aircraft
A demonstration of the mid-air refueling of a Tupolev Tu-95 strategic rocket carrier by an Ilyushin Il-78 tanker aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Sputnik / Yevgeniy Odinokov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS … performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about nine hours", the ministry told reporters.

The planes were escorted by the Su-35s of the Eastern Military District. The MoD stressed that the flight was conducted in accordance with international regulations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTRussian Envoy Slams German Court Ruling on Khangoshvili Murder Case as Politically-Motivated
11:35 GMTTwo Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
11:34 GMTDemocrats 'Are Going to Win' 2022 Midterms, Biden Says as His Approval Ratings Plummet
11:27 GMTManchester City Legend Sergio Aguero in Tears as He Announces Retirement Due to Heart Issue - Video
11:24 GMTUK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children
11:13 GMTGreece Receives Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey
11:00 GMT'I Was Trapped': Ben Affleck in Hot Water for Blaming Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism
10:55 GMTLithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan
10:54 GMTPutin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
10:52 GMTMajor EU States Reportedly Oppose Sanctioning Russia Over 'Ukraine Invasion', Want to Focus on Talks
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act