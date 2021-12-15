https://sputniknews.com/20211215/two-russian-tu-95ms-bombers-conduct-patrol-over-sea-of-japan-1091541652.html

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

The planes were escorted by the Su-35s of the Eastern Military District. The MoD stressed that the flight was conducted in accordance with international regulations.

