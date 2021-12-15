Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/one-third-of-us-democrats-would-back-harris-if-biden-retires-in-2024-poll-shows-1091549376.html
One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024, Poll Shows
One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if the POTUS chooses not... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T15:13+0000
2021-12-15T15:13+0000
joe biden
donald trump
kamala harris
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090865412_0:0:2695:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_08217fe119b65039d1cc31203d88e9b2.jpg
Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63 percent)&nbsp; say Biden should “definitely” or “probably” seek re-election in 2024. But among all voters, 58 percent said Biden should leave office as a single term president, including 67 percent of independent voters and 87 percent of Republicans, the release said.Aside from Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while another 8 percent each said they would support Senator Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the release added.
The only one that might have a chance would be Mayor Pete, either way the US is done for.
0
Or one could say 2/3 wouldn't
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090865412_0:0:2695:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_33f5300daf36b59e385a5a49600aa7cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential elections

One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024, Poll Shows

15:13 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris reacts at the ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden will sign the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris reacts at the ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden will sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if the POTUS chooses not to run, a Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.
“In the hypothetical test, 31 percent of potential Democratic primary voters said they would support Harris, driven by 52 percent of Black potential primary voters and 43 percent of its youngest potential primary voters (those ages 18-34),” a press release explaining the poll said.
Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63 percent)  say Biden should “definitely” or “probably” seek re-election in 2024. But among all voters, 58 percent said Biden should leave office as a single term president, including 67 percent of independent voters and 87 percent of Republicans, the release said.
Aside from Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while another 8 percent each said they would support Senator Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the release added.
Former President Donald Trump has also fueled chatter of another presidential bid, and at this point, has more backing for a 2024 run than Biden (39 vs 34 percent). However, a majority of voters would oppose campaigns by Trump (56 percent) and Biden (58 percent), according to the release.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
The only one that might have a chance would be Mayor Pete, either way the US is done for.
Nonyank
15 December, 18:29 GMT
000000
Or one could say 2/3 wouldn't
Bonny King
15 December, 19:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:19 GMT'Matter of Great Pride': Modi Rejoices as UNESCO Lists Durga Puja as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'
16:09 GMTAs ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?
15:49 GMTIranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict
15:32 GMTGermany Declares Two Russian Diplomats Personae Non Grata Over Khangoshvili Murder Case
15:22 GMTUS Retail Sales Slow By More Than a Fifth in November Amid Inflation Spike
15:19 GMTEx-Cop Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
15:13 GMTOne-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024, Poll Shows
15:07 GMTPeople Claiming to Be Abducted by Aliens Show Signs of PTSD Like Victims of Kidnapping, Study Says
14:57 GMTWH Reportedly Rejects Israel’s Request to Speed Up US Tanker Aircraft Supplies Amid Mideast Tensions
14:42 GMTUS House Passes Anti-Islamophobia Bill In Wake of Omar-Boebert Rift
14:35 GMTUS Navy Tests High-Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden
14:19 GMTFrom Tony Blair to Boris Johnson: 25 Years of Revolts Against UK Government
14:01 GMTWhat's Behind House 6 January Select Committee's 'Manhunt' for Meadows, Bannon, & Other Trump Aides
13:58 GMTActivists, Opposition Hit Out at BJP Over Bill Against Religious Conversion in India's Karnataka
13:56 GMTIndia Clears $10Bln Plan to Attract Chip-makers From Taiwan As US-China Rivalry Intensifies
13:35 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred
13:30 GMTFinancial Times Follows Time Magazine in Calling Elon Musk Person of the Year
13:27 GMTKentucky: Mayfield Residents in Dire Straits as Biden Set to Visit Tornado-Ravaged State
13:06 GMTSix Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'
12:37 GMTUK Prime Minister Promises Buildup of NATO Forces in Bloc's Periphery 'if Russia Invades Ukraine'