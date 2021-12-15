https://sputniknews.com/20211215/one-third-of-us-democrats-would-back-harris-if-biden-retires-in-2024-poll-shows-1091549376.html

One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if the POTUS chooses not...

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63 percent) say Biden should “definitely” or “probably” seek re-election in 2024. But among all voters, 58 percent said Biden should leave office as a single term president, including 67 percent of independent voters and 87 percent of Republicans, the release said.Aside from Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while another 8 percent each said they would support Senator Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the release added.

