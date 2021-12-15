https://sputniknews.com/20211215/got7s-youngjae-offers-fans-to-walk-with-him-in-special-holiday-mv-1091650886.html

GOT7's Youngjae Offers Fans to Walk With Him in Special Holiday MV

GOT7's Youngjae Offers Fans to Walk With Him in Special Holiday MV

GOT7's Youngjae has dropped a special single MV filled with a romantic Christmas atmosphere. It was released on December 15th.

GOT7's Youngjae has dropped a special single MV filled with a romantic Christmas atmosphere. It was released on December 15th. "Walk With Me" is a ballad with lyrics containing a sincere confession, asking the person one loves to take their hand and walk together, sharing the present moment. The new song completes the Christmas mood and soothes the soul with unique and tender vocals by Youngjae. The released is like a holiday gift for Younjae's fans.Youngjae's mini-album "COLORS from Ars", released in October, was his solo debut since departuring JYP Entertainment together with other GOT7 members. Fans, officially named Ahgases, live with hope of a GOT7 reunion in the near future, but fully support the solo efforts of the band's members.

