Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/got7s-youngjae-offers-fans-to-walk-with-him-in-special-holiday-mv-1091650886.html
GOT7's Youngjae Offers Fans to Walk With Him in Special Holiday MV
GOT7's Youngjae Offers Fans to Walk With Him in Special Holiday MV
GOT7's Youngjae has dropped a special single MV filled with a romantic Christmas atmosphere. It was released on December 15th.
2021-12-15T17:17+0000
2021-12-20T14:28+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
got7
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091671654_22:0:1414:783_1920x0_80_0_0_2b262c6583be38a3b210a65a56b03401.jpg
GOT7's Youngjae has dropped a special single MV filled with a romantic Christmas atmosphere. It was released on December 15th. "Walk With Me" is a ballad with lyrics containing a sincere confession, asking the person one loves to take their hand and walk together, sharing the present moment. The new song completes the Christmas mood and soothes the soul with unique and tender vocals by Youngjae. The released is like a holiday gift for Younjae's fans.Youngjae's mini-album "COLORS from Ars", released in October, was his solo debut since departuring JYP Entertainment together with other GOT7 members. Fans, officially named Ahgases, live with hope of a GOT7 reunion in the near future, but fully support the solo efforts of the band's members.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091671654_196:0:1240:783_1920x0_80_0_0_b86124991564efdc5939ccb0bb6ec67c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music, got7

GOT7's Youngjae Offers Fans to Walk With Him in Special Holiday MV

17:17 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 20.12.2021)
© Photo : YouTube/ 영재 YOUNGJAEYoungjae
Youngjae - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ 영재 YOUNGJAE
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The sweet-voiced artist treated fans to a new song just two month after the release of first solo album.
GOT7's Youngjae has dropped a special single MV filled with a romantic Christmas atmosphere. It was released on December 15th.
"Walk With Me" is a ballad with lyrics containing a sincere confession, asking the person one loves to take their hand and walk together, sharing the present moment. The new song completes the Christmas mood and soothes the soul with unique and tender vocals by Youngjae. The released is like a holiday gift for Younjae's fans.
Youngjae's mini-album "COLORS from Ars", released in October, was his solo debut since departuring JYP Entertainment together with other GOT7 members.
Fans, officially named Ahgases, live with hope of a GOT7 reunion in the near future, but fully support the solo efforts of the band's members.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:58 GMTTwilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
15:50 GMTWHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
15:22 GMTRaab on Photo of 2020 BoJo Gathering With No 10 Staff Amid Lockdown: Rules Were Observed
15:18 GMTIndian Gay Couple Breaks Stereotype by Tying the Knot Despite Same-Sex Marriage Being Illegal
15:13 GMTRussia Expels Two German Diplomats
15:00 GMTSchumer Pledges to 'Do Something' on Biden Agenda Amid Manchin's Opposition to Build Back Better
14:31 GMTBillionaire Roman Abramovich Becomes Portuguese Citizen After Learning About Ancestors’ Heritage
14:27 GMTWorld Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
13:59 GMT'You Know Nothing About Football': PSG Chief Leonardo Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi's Critics
13:38 GMTIndia Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns
13:34 GMTBelarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
13:19 GMT What Does the US Government Do With Its Huge Stockpile of Cryptocurrencies?
13:13 GMTMoldovagaz Pays Russia's Gazprom in Full for December Gas Transit
13:04 GMTPope Francis Brands Men Who Beat Women as 'Almost Satanic'
12:59 GMT'Modi Gov't Has Gone Democrazy, Silencing Opposition Voices': Suspended Parliamentarian
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career