Global Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF

15.12.2021

“In 2020, we observed the largest one-year debt surge since World War II, with global debt rising to $226 trillion as the world was hit by a global health crisis and a deep recession. Debt was already elevated going into the crisis, but now governments must navigate a world of record-high public and private debt levels, new virus mutations, and rising inflation,” the IMF said in a blog post.The IMF explained that the global debt increased by 28 percent to 256 percent of GDP in 2020.The global public debt ratio increased to a record 99 percent of GDP, while private debt from non-financial corporations and households also reached new highs, it said.Advanced economies are facing the most significant spike in public debt, which increased from 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% in 2020, it added.The high debt levels limit the ability of governments to support the economic recovery and governments should impose targeted fiscal support to solve outstanding economic issues.

