Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/global-debt-rises-to-record-226-trillion-in-2020-due-to-pandemic-measures---imf-1091554417.html
Global Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF
Global Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The coronavirus pandemic crisis and the measures implemented to address the pandemic have led to a record increase in the global debt to... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T21:40+0000
2021-12-15T21:40+0000
pandemic
imf
debt
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091341700_0:139:3070:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3678af2bd322781927b1eef5688dd9d5.jpg
“In 2020, we observed the largest one-year debt surge since World War II, with global debt rising to $226 trillion as the world was hit by a global health crisis and a deep recession. Debt was already elevated going into the crisis, but now governments must navigate a world of record-high public and private debt levels, new virus mutations, and rising inflation,” the IMF said in a blog post.The IMF explained that the global debt increased by 28 percent to 256 percent of GDP in 2020.The global public debt ratio increased to a record 99 percent of GDP, while private debt from non-financial corporations and households also reached new highs, it said.Advanced economies are facing the most significant spike in public debt, which increased from 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% in 2020, it added.The high debt levels limit the ability of governments to support the economic recovery and governments should impose targeted fiscal support to solve outstanding economic issues.
Experience report on herpes treatment  I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis    
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091341700_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9245f93453400e17ca69dd93854fafc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, imf, debt, covid-19

Global Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF

21:40 GMT 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANAAn Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60.
An Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The coronavirus pandemic crisis and the measures implemented to address the pandemic have led to a record increase in the global debt to $226 trillion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
“In 2020, we observed the largest one-year debt surge since World War II, with global debt rising to $226 trillion as the world was hit by a global health crisis and a deep recession. Debt was already elevated going into the crisis, but now governments must navigate a world of record-high public and private debt levels, new virus mutations, and rising inflation,” the IMF said in a blog post.
The IMF explained that the global debt increased by 28 percent to 256 percent of GDP in 2020.
The global public debt ratio increased to a record 99 percent of GDP, while private debt from non-financial corporations and households also reached new highs, it said.
Advanced economies are facing the most significant spike in public debt, which increased from 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% in 2020, it added.
“The large increase in debt was justified by the need to protect people’s lives, preserve jobs and avoid a wave of bankruptcies,” the IMF said. “But the debt surge amplifies vulnerabilities, especially as financing conditions tighten.”
The high debt levels limit the ability of governments to support the economic recovery and governments should impose targeted fiscal support to solve outstanding economic issues.
100200
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment  I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis    
wawashingtone andrea
16 December, 01:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:34 GMTNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
22:20 GMTArmed Group Surrounds Office of Tripoli Prime Minister - Reports
22:09 GMTEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
22:01 GMTBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
21:40 GMTGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF
21:10 GMTBiden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
20:57 GMTRussia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
20:53 GMTSeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips
20:28 GMTFederal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
20:18 GMTUS Workers Suffering From ‘Long Covid’ Could Qualify as Disabled, New EEOC Guidance Says
18:58 GMTThe More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
18:29 GMTUS National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assassination
18:24 GMTBiden Says Meadows 'Worthy' of Being Held in Contempt for Refusing to Testify to 6 January Committee
18:22 GMTUS 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
18:19 GMTSenior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End in 2022
18:16 GMTOmicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022
17:52 GMTLive From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
17:52 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
17:35 GMTCalls for Release of Ivanka Trump 6 Jan Texts as Lindsey Graham Links Her to Events
17:29 GMTMajority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defence Spending Bill