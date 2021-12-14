https://sputniknews.com/20211214/us-invites-hackers-to-hack-homeland-security-department-to-help-identify-vulnerabilities-1091523903.html

US Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday issued a statement announcing an ambitious program dubbed "Hack DHS" that seeks...

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said DHS must lead by example and constantly seek to strengthen the security of its own systems.The program will take place in three phases in 2022 and hackers will disclose their findings to DHS system owners and leadership, including what the vulnerability is, how they exploited it and how it might allow other actors to access information, the statement said."The bounty for identifying each bug is determined by using a sliding scale, with hackers earning the highest bounties for identifying the most severe bugs," the statement added.

