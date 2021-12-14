https://sputniknews.com/20211214/scholz-macron-zelensky-to-meet-ahead-of-eastern-partnership-summit-source-in-berlin-reveals-1091521131.html

Scholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals

Scholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting ahead of the... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T16:37+0000

2021-12-14T16:37+0000

2021-12-14T16:51+0000

emmanuel macron

olaf scholz

volodymyr zelenskiy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107050/24/1070502436_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3eeb75618702dd363dda773b5a4e7097.jpg

The meeting of Scholz and Macron with Zelensky on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit does not mean the Normandy Format is turning into a "troika", the source noted.Berlin considers it necessary to find ways for a dialogue with Moscow in order to facilitate the de-escalation in eastern Ukraine, the source added.The German authorities also hope for a meeting of the Normandy Four format at the ministerial level but there are no signs so far that Moscow has agreed to it, the source said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

emmanuel macron, olaf scholz, volodymyr zelenskiy