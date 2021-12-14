Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/scholz-macron-zelensky-to-meet-ahead-of-eastern-partnership-summit-source-in-berlin-reveals-1091521131.html
Scholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals
Scholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting ahead of the... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
The meeting of Scholz and Macron with Zelensky on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit does not mean the Normandy Format is turning into a "troika", the source noted.Berlin considers it necessary to find ways for a dialogue with Moscow in order to facilitate the de-escalation in eastern Ukraine, the source added.The German authorities also hope for a meeting of the Normandy Four format at the ministerial level but there are no signs so far that Moscow has agreed to it, the source said.
emmanuel macron, olaf scholz, volodymyr zelenskiy

Scholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals

16:37 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 14.12.2021)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday.

"After arriving in Brussels, before the start of the summit, a meeting of the so-called 'Normandy Troika' will take place...The meeting will focus on how to jointly decide how to re-achieve progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements", the source told reporters.

The meeting of Scholz and Macron with Zelensky on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit does not mean the Normandy Format is turning into a "troika", the source noted.
Berlin considers it necessary to find ways for a dialogue with Moscow in order to facilitate the de-escalation in eastern Ukraine, the source added.
The German authorities also hope for a meeting of the Normandy Four format at the ministerial level but there are no signs so far that Moscow has agreed to it, the source said.
